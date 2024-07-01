Editor’s Note: Flipping the Calendar

I’ve discovered that July is my January.

Let me explain.

For years before I moved here, I lived in a place where winter existed — we had snow and everything. As such, in January the only time I’d spend outside is the mad dash to and from my car, squealing and cursing the whole time. Like the rest of the country, I struggled with new resolutions to eat better and exercise without leaving the house, while fighting off cabin fever with hobbies — I learned to crochet and knit in those years — and house projects.

- Sponsors -

I have realized this perfectly describes my July now. I’ve just started taking clay building classes at my friend’s new business, Wrenworks Art Studio in Kenner, and am buying up all the fruits and vegetables. I’m also going through the house room by room, ruthlessly chucking things into donation bags in what I’m psychoanalyzing myself is an effort to ease hurricane season anxiety by acting like I’m in control of things. My eldest daughter lives in fear that her room will be next.

In this “July is the new January” vein, it also feels like the perfect time to celebrate new ventures, like the ones our dynamic dozen New & Notables class of 2024 have taken on in the past year. Is there anything more exciting than stepping into a new challenge? I hope these leaders inspire you as much as they do me and give you hope enough for the future to get through this long summer.

And if you have any coping tips in the meantime that you’d like to share, I’m all ears.

Thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com