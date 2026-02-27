Editor’s Note: Feeling Festive

I love getting the chance to talk to entrepreneurs. They’re always so passionate, so excited about what they’re doing. So, it was especially exciting to get to talk to five of them for this, our annual entrepreneur issue.

I must admit I fangirled a bit getting to chat with New Orleans Songbird Robin Barnes, who was as delightful as I’d hoped. I’m thrilled she is finally coming out with her debut album! It was also amazing to chat with Briggs Barrios, who I’ve seen many times when I drive out to Jefferson Highway to pick up — I admit, sometimes multiple pints — each week of his incredible ice cream. If you have yet to discover Super Witch, well I’m sad for you, but happy for me because it increases my chances of scoring more pints. His Biscoff cookie concoctions are my kryptonite, and his business model is pure genius.

I was also excited to catch up with Elizabeth Tilton, who has been a friend of the magazine since we proclaimed her one of our New & Notables for 2024, plus I was able to get to know two new entrepreneurs in the music and healthcare space — Ryan Chavez and Kwame Terra. All five of these dynamos are out there bringing their dreams to life and we’re lucky to be having them do that here in New Orleans. I learned a lot listening to them share their experiences, and I hope you do too.

While New Orleanians knew Feb. 17 this year as Mardi Gras Day, many people around the world were celebrating another occasion — the Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year. Fun fact — just like our schools close the whole week for Mardi Gras break, Chinese New Year is not just one day, the legal holiday is seven days long! And, just like Mardi Gras, the date changes every year.

This year the Chinese zodiac calendar moves from the year of the snake to the year of the horse, which makes it fitting that we’ve chosen to check in on our Fair Grounds Race Course and Slots. Jazz Fest is coming up fast, but this beloved venue is more than just home to this world-renowned celebration, it’s also a powerhouse in the world of horse racing. This month, we look at how Fair Grounds went from almost shutting down just last summer, to debuting a new look and focus on the future.

Festival season is here, which includes the 15th anniversary of New Orleans Entrepreneur Week and the fifth annual New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane University. Hopefully, I’ll see you at both.

