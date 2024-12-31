Editor’s Note: Executives of the Year

I’m so excited to join with the staff of Biz New Orleans in congratulating our 2024 CEO of the Year Jay Cicero.

New Orleans loves nothing more than a reason to celebrate — if we don’t have one, we’ll make one up. But while we’re known worldwide for our music, food and parades, sports are also a massive part of our tourism — and our lives, hello Saints and Pelicans!

It has been the job of the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation to bring renowned sporting events to our city since it was organized in August of 1998, and there is no question that it has done its job well. The scope of the events that have chosen New Orleans has been incredible — from national championships in basketball, hockey, volleyball, taekwondo, boxing, karate, softball, pole vaulting and acrobatics, to world championships in gymnastics and wrestling and Olympic trials in track and field and weightlifting. Over the decades, GNOSF has formed relationships with the NCAA, SEC, NBA, Wrestlemania, Bassmasters and Ironman organizations, to name just a few.

And then, of course, there’s the NFL and the Super Bowl, which we are about to host for the 11th time — tying with Miami for the host record.

Let’s just pause here for a moment and realize that Miami metro’s population in 2024 was about 6.3 million. In the New Orleans metro, we’re at about 1.2 million. Yet here we are, punching above our weight, yet again!

How do we compete with cities many times our size, boasting way more Fortune 500 companies? The answer is that we have a secret weapon: the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation, a small but mighty team that has been led by Louisiana native Jay Cicero for close to 30 years.

As we prepare to enjoy the fruits of the labor of so many as Super Bowl LIX takes over the city, please join me in congratulating Cicero, his team, and the hundreds of people who have given their time, talent and treasure to making sure our city shines its brightest on the world stage.

Of course, Cicero is in excellent company this year as he joins our seven incredible Executives of the Year. These men and women had huge years in 2024, and we are so honored to share how their work has changed, and continues to change, our city for the better.

Here’s to a game-changing 2025 for us all! And don’t forget, we look forward to sharing all your news in the new year too! Keep us posted at editorial@bizneworleans.com.

Happy New Year and thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com