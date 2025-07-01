Login
Editor's Note

Editor’s Note: Did You Know?

July 1, 2025
Kim Singletary
Illustration by Paddy Mills

Jefferson Parish is an indispensable pillar of the Greater New Orleans economy. As the most populous parish in the region, the parish boasts a large and diverse workforce, a strong middle-class tax base, and critical infrastructure that supports economic activity across Southeast Louisiana.

Home to our region’s international airport, major retail centers like Lakeside Shopping Center, and the headquarters of Ochsner Health—the region’s largest private employer— the parish drives significant job creation and business growth in the region. Its commercial districts in Metairie, Elmwood and beyond generate substantial sales and property tax revenue, helping to fund regional services and development.

Some, or all these things you may know. But in honor of the parish’s 200th anniversary, I’d like to share some fun facts you may not know.

For instance, did you know the parish was named for Thomas Jefferson in 1825 to honor his role in the Louisiana Purchase of 1803?

Did you know that post-World War II, Metairie became one of the largest unincorporated communities in the United States and still remains unincorporated?

Did you know that the word “Metairie” comes from the French word métairie, meaning “tenant farm,” and that early settlers were tenant farmers under landowners in the French colonial system? Did you know Metairie Road was a wagon trail before it was paved in the 1940s?

Did you know Kenner is the largest city by population in the parish?

Did you know that the West Bank was settled in the mid 18th century by French and Spanish colonists and that Gretna was part of the “German Coast” settled by German immigrants?

There’s a lot of great history in Jefferson Parish and a lot going on — as you’ll see in the following pages.

Happy Bicentennial JP!

Thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor
Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com

