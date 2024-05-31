Editor’s Note: Cool Growth

Summer is officially here, which means my thoughts start drifting to the north.

I’m over on the Northshore regularly since my parents live in Mandeville, but in the summer, those visits typically become a bit more frequent.

First, there’s the fact that the Northshore is typically a few degrees cooler — a small difference but any difference at all becomes welcome — and second, one of my favorite ways to get through the summer is to go kayaking on the Bogue Falaya River through Canoe and Trail Adventures. Even at the end of July and beginning of August, jumping in that river is refreshing and enjoyable enough to get my teenager off a screen and into nature. It also makes for the perfect ladies outing with my two best friends when we just want to get away from the chaos and spend some quality time together.

Continuing the water fun, the Northshore is also home to multiple splash pads — a favorite of my toddler, as well as a mom who deeply appreciates not having to worry about her drowning. Our favorites have been the one in Abita Springs — which sits right on the trailhead, adjacent to Abita Brewery (yay easy lunch option) — and a brand-new splash pad that just opened April 1 in Madisonville Park as part of a makeover that also includes a giant tugboat-themed playground. The renovations were half covered by a federal grant ($350,000) which the town matched.

I have to say, it made me jealous. I’d really love to see at least one good splash pad in Orleans Parish. I think the new one in Madisonville is the seventh free splash pad on the Northshore… Just throwing that out into the universe.

And speaking of summer water fun, in our Why Didn’t I Think of That? feature this month, Ashley McLellan checks out a national chain called Goldfish Swim School that opened early April in Covington as part of a 58,000-square-foot project that includes a giant indoor play area called Urban Air Indoor Adventure Park. I was able to take a few teens to the ribbon cutting to try it out and they rated it two thumbs up.

Of course the Northshore is growing by more than just splash pads. In this, our fourth annual Northshore issue, we share two big stories of growth; the fact that Northshore Technical Community College is enjoying its highest enrollment numbers in its almost 100-year history, and the details behind the well-kept secret of Money Hill and how it’s on the way to big changes after receiving the largest zoning approval in St. Tammany Parish history. Interestingly, both stories feature a big Bogalusa connection.

Stay cool and safe this summer and thanks for reading!

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com