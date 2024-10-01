Editor’s Note: Anniversary Meetings

In the summer of 2014, I had been living in New Orleans for about three years and was working part-time as a freelance writer while at home with a toddler. Not long after I started doing some work for New Orleans Magazine, the editor-in-chief, Errol Laborde, called me into his office and offered me the chance to help bring back a monthly business publication called Biz New Orleans that had existed for a short time before Hurricane Katrina.

At first, I admit, I was hesitant. A business magazine sounded like a stuffy endeavor packed with rows of numbers and graphs — not the kind of thing that interested me. But then Errol explained to me that Biz New Orleans would be different. It would be a magazine that focused on people — on the stories and personalities of our neighbors and how they are pushing our region forward with their energy and innovation. It would be a magazine that pulled readers into the stories with full-color imagery, and it would delve into topics from every industry in a way that was understandable and interesting to anyone.

How could I say no to that kind of challenge?

Well, I’m glad I didn’t, because over the past decade I’ve had the fortune to get to know so many incredible people who have generously shared with our readers their passions, their aspirations and their challenges. I have also had the privilege of working with incredible writers and a staff of professionals tirelessly devoted to excellence. On that note, I’d like to give a special shoutout to two, multiple award-winning Biz writers who have been with the magazine from the first issue — our indomitable sports columnist, Chris Price, and the “if only I could clone you” Keith Twitchell.

We’re 10 years down, but this is only the beginning.

As always, thank you for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com