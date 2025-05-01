Editor’s Note: All Together Now

Diversity equals strength. Businesses figured that out some time ago.

From studies published in Harvard Business Review and Purdue University, to endless articles published in Forbes, among many other respected publications, the data is clear —organizations that embrace DEI practices in their hiring and promotion perform better than those that don’t.

According to one recent study conducted by the Society of Human Resource Management, companies that prioritize inclusion and diversity outperform their competitors overall financially, as well as when it comes to attracting and retaining talent. The more diverse the team, the better problem-solving and creativity you see. Diverse and inclusive companies also tend to enjoy an expanded market reach and are just generally more “future proof” when it comes to competing in a global marketplace.

At a time when it seems every industry is facing a shortage of qualified workforce, businesses should be looking everywhere they can for talent.

For this, our annual women’s issue, we are proud to showcase how multiple area women are continuing to lead. We look at how one woman, Michelle Cheramie, has used her passion for animals to save thousands of lives while also helping to spearhead the rejuvenation of a beloved commercial corridor of the city. We also look at how the heads of six other organizations are ramping up their work to ensure that women — and everyone affected by recent efforts from the White House that stamp out protections for women, racial minorities, LBGTQ+ and disabled individuals — can continue to feel welcome and pursue their dreams.

When it comes to strong female leadership, New Orleans has it in spades. Women hold many of the highest positions in the city, including mayor, NOPD sheriff and superintendent and chief of harbor police. Many of our most prominent companies and organizations are female led, including Entergy New Orleans, Ochsner Medical Center, St. Tammany Health System, the Port of New Orleans, the Public Belt Railroad and Louisiana Economic Development. Almost all our area chambers of commerce are run by women, as are both the Algiers and St. Bernard economic development foundations and the Westbank Business and Industry Association.

Our cherished City Park, our only five-star hotel, our NBA and NFL teams — all are run by women. That’s pretty incredible, and wonderful to see. May it continue.

Thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com