Editor’s Note: Adieu 2024

When nothing is sure, everything is possible.”

An English writer named Margaret Drabble is credited with that pithy, yet powerful phrase, and it’s one that I love.

December is a popular time to look back at the year, while making plans for the new one ahead. So many of us, me included, promise ourselves we’ll start doing the things we know we should be doing but haven’t, like exercise more or make better financial decisions. Others plan big trips or swear this will be the year they finally break that bad habit.

Making plans gives us a sense of control over the future, and that provides comfort. Of course, the reality is that the future is uncertain. We have no clue what lies ahead in the next five minutes, never mind the next 12 months.

New Orleans is a city intimately familiar with uncertainty — more so than any place I’ve ever lived. It is also one that embraces the biggest example of certainty, death, in a way I’ve yet to see anywhere else. The result of all this is that people here live differently, celebrate more, than anywhere else. The world is about to see that on display, yet again, for the Super Bowl.

My wish for the new year is that while 2025 may be full of uncertainties, may we all embrace the inherent possibilities it brings in a way that makes our region stronger, safer and more prosperous for all that call it home.

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com