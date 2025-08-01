Editor’s Note: 20 Years

The Hurricane Katrina talk is going to be everywhere this month, but as a non-native that didn’t arrive until 2011, I have nothing of value to say on this matter — so instead I listen.

Today, I watched and listened to a born and raised local named Troy Bergeron during a Zoom recording for our weekly BizTalks podcast. Troy was on to talk about his new business, an app that operates like an Uber or Lyft, but for dogs — Doggie Bus. Before we even got to his business, however, Troy started sharing his love for New Orleans… and then suddenly he was choked up, thinking about Katrina and what it did to the city, all that was lost.

Grief does that — it comes out of nowhere sometimes — THAT I am familiar with. The really big losses forever leave a mark, a separation that sorts everything into the “before” and “after.”

Twenty years into the “after,” this month’s anniversary is too big not to recognize, but we wanted to do it in a way that recognized the loss and devastation this city experienced while also bringing attention to at least a small sample of those that went all in on the hope of recovery during the city’s darkest days. It was a bet that paid off for these four brave entrepreneurs, and I hope you enjoy getting to know their stories.

Speaking of hope for the future, this is also our first workforce-themed issue, in which we look at the latest news and hottest programs being offered to address an issue that hits every industry — a shortage of qualified workforce. In addition to a big feature, you’ll find a contributed piece from Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO, Inc., on what his team has been doing to address this problem, as well as take a peek at an innovative workspace option that has opened Uptown and get to know our New Orleans 500 person of the month, Gerald Duhon, executive director of another workforce powerhouse — NOCHI.

It’s a rough month, but like everything else, we will get through it by being there for each other and focusing on the future.

Thanks for reading,

Kimberley Singletary, Editor

Kimberley@BizNewOrleans.com