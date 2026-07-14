Economy Posts Strong Q2 Growth, Ongoing Challenges

BATON ROUGE, La. – Louisiana’s economy ranked among the South’s strongest in Q2 growth for 2026 fueled by record employment and industrial construction, although challenges including sluggish business formation, relatively high unemployment and rising homeowners insurance costs remain, according to a new Quarterly Economic Update from Leaders for a Better Louisiana.

“Louisiana’s economy reached some impressive milestones in the last quarter, even as the average job growth in the South slowed from last quarter’s report,” said Adam Knapp, Chief Executive Officer of Leaders for a Better Louisiana. “This current construction-led expansion continues to push state policymakers to address workforce needs across the state as well as efforts to support more broad-based job expansion across all sectors.”

Louisiana’s job market reached a milestone in May, hitting 2.01 million nonfarm jobs and holding above the 2 million mark for 4 consecutive months. The state’s 0.8% year-over-year growth trailed only North Carolina, West Virginia, and South Carolina in the South. South Carolina edged Louisiana by less than a hundredth of a percentage point, 0.847 percent to 0.838 percent, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Louisiana’s real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.7 percent over the year, fourth fastest of the 16 Southern states. That outpaced the Southern state average of 2.2 percent GDP growth and matched the national rate.

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The insights into Louisiana’s economy reflect the overarching theme of Q2 Growth, as sectors adapt to the evolving market conditions.

Q2 Growth Driven by Construction

While encouraging, the Q2 growth is not evenly distributed across the state. Six of Louisiana’s 10 metro areas added jobs, with Baton Rouge leading the way with an increase of 7,900 jobs. Monroe posted the second fastest growth rate at 1.3 percent, lifted by construction of Meta’s data center in Richland Parish. The Lake Charles area grew 1.2 percent as Southwest Louisiana liquefied natural gas projects continued construction. The Houma and Shreveport regions saw the largest declines.

Across industries, 8 of 14 sectors in Louisiana grew over the year. Construction led with 9,300 new jobs, followed by Health Care at 4,000 and Manufacturing at 3,600. Arts and Recreation, the Federal Government, and Transportation and Warehousing posted the largest declines.

The state’s competitive position also improved on paper. The latest rankings from the Tax Foundation’s 2026 State Tax Competitiveness Index show Louisiana posted the largest improvement of any Southern state, climbing six spots to 31st nationally. This came after reforms in 2024 set a flat 3 percent individual income tax rate, a 5.5 percent corporate rate, and repealed the corporate franchise tax. While the index showed a significant single-year improvement, the state is still only the 12th best among Southern states.

Challenges Remain

Louisiana’s Q2 growth is being powered by a concentrated pipeline of capital projects, rather than broad-based new business formation:

New business applications have grown 48 percent since 2019, but that pace ranks 15th of 16 Southern states, a signal that organic job creation may lag once construction crews move on.

Further, unemployment stood at 4.5 percent in May, above the Southern average of 4.1 percent and among the four highest in the region.

And at $5,986 per year, Louisiana’s average homeowners’ insurance premium remains roughly 2.4 times the national average of $2,543, a persistent cost burden on households and a drag on the state’s improving competitiveness story.

On a positive note, weekly unemployment claims fell about 32 percent over the year, from roughly 13,900 to 9,400. Part of that decline reflects a stronger labor market, though it might also be attributable to the passage of Act 412 of 2024, which cut maximum unemployment benefit weeks from 26 to 12 beginning in January 2025.