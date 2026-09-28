EconDevCamp Returns to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — HUUB will bring the third annual EconDevCamp to New Orleans on Oct. 25 in partnership with the Urban League of Louisiana. Economic development leaders, entrepreneurs, chamber representatives, and entrepreneurship support organizations will shape the day’s conversations around the challenges and opportunities facing their communities.

EconDevCamp flips the traditional conference format. Attendees propose topics, choose the conversations they want to join, and share what is working, what is not, and what they want to try next. Past discussions have explored funding, regional collaboration, small business support, placemaking, and technology.

EconDevCamp Ideas Lead to Action

Ideas exchanged at EconDevCamp have also translated into economic development initiatives. After attending the inaugural event, the City of Vista refined its digital small business support program. Vista Business Hub later received a 2025 Devvies honor from the San Diego North Economic Development Council.

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“EconDevCamp is the kind of event I always wished existed: less presenting at people and more honest conversation with people who care about building stronger local economies in real time,” said Jenny Poon, CEO and co-founder of HUUB.

EconDevCamp photo provided by HUUB.

“EconDevCamp represents what can happen when collaboration turns into real opportunity for the people and communities we serve,” said Klassi Duncan, vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation at the Urban League of Louisiana.

EconDevCamp takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Urban League of Louisiana, 4640 South Carrollton Avenue, Suite 210, New Orleans. A light lunch is planned. Registration is open at EconDevCamp 2026.

HUUB is a platform that helps economic developers build strong entrepreneur communities by centralizing resources and streamlining delivery of small business support.