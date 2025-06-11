Eat Fit App Relaunches for Healthy Summer Dining

NEW ORLEANS – Ochsner Eat Fit has officially relaunched the Ochsner Eat Fit app, a free mobile tool from Ochsner Health that helps users find dietitian-approved Eat Fit menu items at local restaurants along with recipes, nutrition facts, and wellness resources to support healthy eating.

The app is specifically designed to help boost patronage at New Orleans and area restaurants by connecting users with local Eat Fit–approved venues and encouraging healthy dining out.

A peer‑reviewed study “Restaurants as Environments for Healthy Eating: Factors That Contribute to Restaurant‑Based Healthy Eating Program Adoption”, authored by M. Knapp et al, published in Health Promotion Practice (2024), found that restaurants see roughly a 42.9% increase in sales from Eat Fit dishes.

The Eat Fit app supports a statewide coverage model—partnering with over 600 restaurants across Louisiana (including New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Acadiana, Northshore, Shreveport/Monroe, Central LA, River Parishes, and St. Charles Parish). First launched as Eat Fit NOLA in 2013, it expanded to regions like Baton Rouge in 2016.

Summertime Dining Out

According to Ochsner Health, summertime in New Orleans is typically slow for restaurants and other businesses, but the season also offers a great opportunity for diners to explore healthy options while supporting their community. The updated Eat Fit app makes it easy for health-conscious food lovers to find nutritious, flavorful meals at restaurants throughout Louisiana, while also supporting local businesses when they need it most.

“Summer is a great time to explore our incredible food culture, and with the free Eat Fit mobile app, people can do it in a way that supports both their wellbeing and their community,” said Molly Kimball, RD, CSSD, director of Ochsner Eat Fit. “Whether we’re traveling or staying local, the app helps us find Eat Fit-approved dishes that are nutritious and full of flavor.”

Eat Fit Features

With user-friendly features and a sleek new look, the Eat Fit app helps users find nearby restaurant partners offering dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional standards—developed by Ochsner Health’s team of registered dietitians. App users can also access detailed nutrition facts, recipe ideas, cooking videos and even curated grocery guides to support healthy habits both at home and when dining out.

The Ochsner Eat Fit app supports individuals managing diabetes by highlighting Eat Fit–approved menu items and recipes designed to support blood sugar control, aligning with national diabetes nutrition guideline.

It also highlights and provides information on plant-based and gluten-free options, including menu items labeled vegan or vegetarian, plant-based fats, whole grains, and vegetable-rich dishes that meet its nutrition criteria along with information to help users with gluten restrictions.

The Eat Fit app does not currently provide specific information about FODMAP content (such as low‑FODMAP or high‑FODMAP labels).

Eat Fit encourages residents to use the app as a go-to tool for planning meals out, discovering new restaurants or finding inspiration for balanced meals at home. As restaurants often experience a dip in business during summer months, using the app is a win-win—promoting wellness while giving local restaurants a boost.

The Eat Fit app is available for free download at www.ochsner.org/eat-fit-app and on both Apple and Android devices.

For more information about Ochsner Eat Fit, visit OchsnerEatFit.com.

About Ochsner Eat Fit

Eat Fit is a nonprofit initiative of Ochsner Health, designed to equip community members to live their strongest, healthiest lives. The team of Eat Fit dietitians works closely with local restaurants, markets and other foodservice establishments to identify and develop dishes that meet the Eat Fit nutritional criteria. These items are identified directly on restaurant menus with the Eat Fit seal of approval, making the healthy choice the easy choice when dining out. Eat Fit encourages nutritious choices whether an individual is looking to lose weight, meet fitness goals, or manage health conditions including diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Free to all restaurants and foodservice establishments, Eat Fit collaborates with more than 600 partners across Louisiana. Its reach has grown to include Eat Fit NOLA, Eat Fit Northshore, Eat Fit BR, Eat Fit Acadiana and Eat Fit 318.

The Eat Fit team connects deeply within the Eat Fit communities, serving as a resource for all things wellness. Download the Eat Fit smartphone app to find participating restaurants with full nutrition facts of Eat Fit menu items, as well as recipes, community wellness resources, and to connect with a health professional in your area. The Eat Fit team also offers recipes for the home with The Eat Fit Cookbook and Craft: The Eat Fit Guide to Zero Proof Cocktails, available at www.EatFitCookbook.com.

Follow @EatFitOchsner on Facebook and Instagram and visit www.OchsnerEatFit.com for more information about Eat Fit in your region.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is the leading nonprofit healthcare provider in the Gulf South, delivering expert care at its 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers. For 13 consecutive years, U.S. News & World Report has recognized Ochsner as the No. 1 hospital in Louisiana. Additionally, Ochsner Children’s has been recognized as the No. 1 hospital for kids in Louisiana for four consecutive years. Ochsner inspires healthier lives and stronger communities through a combination of standard-setting expertise, quality and digital connectivity not found anywhere else in the region. In 2024, Ochsner Health cared for more than 1.6 million people from every state in the nation and 63 countries. Ochsner’s workforce includes more than 40,000 dedicated team members and over 4,900 employed and affiliated physicians. To learn more about how Ochsner empowers people to get well and stay well, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.