East Jefferson Hospital Receives Accreditations in Cardiology

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health is proud to announce that East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) was recently recognized as a Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with chest pain. Additionally, EJGH was awarded the HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality cardiovascular care.

“I’m so proud of the East Jefferson General Hospital team for being recognized as the only hospital in the Greater New Orleans area as a HeartCARE Center, a National Distinction of Excellence, as well as for the Chest Pain Center Accreditation from the ACC,” said Greg Nielsen, CEO of EJGH. “From faster, more accurate treatment to better outcomes and stronger communication, we are raising the bar for heart care in New Orleans. By distinguishing East Jefferson as an expanded hub for specialty care, advanced treatment and academic medicine, we continue our purpose of advancing academic and clinical excellence for a healthier future.”

EJGH was awarded Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI based on rigorous onsite evaluation of the staff’s ability to evaluate, diagnose and treat patients who may be experiencing a heart attack. Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), also known as coronary angioplasty, is a non-surgical procedure that opens narrowed or blocked coronary arteries with a balloon to relieve symptoms of heart disease or reduce heart damage during or after a heart attack.

“East Jefferson General Hospital has demonstrated its commitment to providing the Greater New Orleans area with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award EJGH with Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI Accreditation as well as with the HeartCARE Center designation.”

Furthermore, hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence and community engagement. As the only hospital in the New Orleans area to achieve this designation, EJGH is a proven leader in cardiac care, committed to quality for their patients, providers and other stakeholders.

“We are so proud of the team of professionals at East Jefferson General Hospital on achieving The HeartCARE Center designation from the American College of Cardiology,” said Dr. Brandon Mauldin, Chief Medical Officer at EJGH. “Even more exciting is that we are the only hospital in our area to achieve this honor, further proving our commitment to providing the highest quality cardiovascular care. EJGH is a forward-thinking institution, and we remain dedicated to our excellent clinical teams, innovative treatments and patient-centered care.”

About East Jefferson General Hospital

East Jefferson General Hospital is a not-for-profit community hospital that was formed in 1965, opened its doors in 1971 and in 2020 joined LCMC Health. The 420-bed hospital is accredited by the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations and is Louisiana’s first Nurse Magnet hospital. For more information on East Jefferson General Hospital, visit online at www.ejgh.org.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) is the global leader in transforming cardiovascular care and improving heart health for all. As the preeminent source of professional medical education for the entire cardiovascular care team since 1949, ACC credentials cardiovascular professionals in over 140 countries who meet stringent qualifications and leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. Through its world-renowned family of JACC Journals, NCDR registries, ACC Accreditation Services, global network of Member Sections, CardioSmart patient resources and more, the College is committed to ensuring a world where science, knowledge and innovation optimize patient care and outcomes. Learn more at acc.org or follow @ACCinTouch.