East Jefferson General Hospital Welcomes Renowned Expert

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – LCMC Health has announced that it is thrilled to welcome Dr. Oliver Sartor, a globally recognized expert in prostate cancer, as the Director of the Transformational Prostate Cancer Research Center at East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) Cancer Center. With over thirty years of dedicated experience in improving care for men, particularly those facing advanced, treatment-resistant disease, Dr. Sartor brings an unparalleled level of expertise and innovation to the region.

In his new role, Dr. Sartor will lead the newly established Transformational Prostate Cancer Research Center. He will be responsible for both providing direct patient care and continuing his groundbreaking research, with a primary focus on improving both the longevity and quality of life for men battling prostate cancer. His arrival significantly strengthens EJGH’s commitment to providing cutting-edge, comprehensive cancer care to the Greater New Orleans community and beyond.

“We are incredibly proud to welcome Dr. Oliver Sartor to the East Jefferson General Hospital staff,” said Greg Nielsen, CEO of EJGH. “His reputation as a leading expert in prostate cancer, coupled with his vast experience and dedication to pioneering research, will undoubtedly elevate the level of care we provide to our patients. Dr. Sartor’s leadership of the new Transformational Prostate Cancer Research Center underscores our commitment to innovation and excellence in cancer treatment.”

Dr. Sartor earned his MD with honors from Tulane University School of Medicine and completed his training at the University of Pennsylvania, Tulane and the National Cancer Institute (NCI), where he began pioneering work on novel therapeutics for prostate cancer. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held leadership roles at prestigious institutions, including LSU Health Sciences Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Harvard Medical School, Tulane University and, most recently, Mayo Clinic, where he served as Professor of Medical Oncology, Director of Radiopharmaceutical Trials and Chief of the Genitourinary Cancer Disease Group.

“This is an exciting new chapter, both personally and professionally,” said Dr. Sartor. “By combining EJGH’s commitment to excellence with our practice-changing research, we have an incredible opportunity to change the trajectory of prostate cancer care — for prostate cancer patients everywhere.”

Dr. Sartor’s impressive contributions to the field of prostate cancer research include authoring over 500 peer-reviewed publications and playing key roles in numerous international clinical trials. His work has directly led to multiple FDA-approved treatments for prostate cancer, underscoring his profound impact on the lives of countless patients. His addition marks a significant milestone for EJGH, reinforcing its position as a leader in innovative cancer treatment and research.

About LCMC Health

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system serving the healthcare needs of the Gulf Coast region. LCMC Health currently manages Manning Family Children’s, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.