Dupas Named to AdvisorHub Watch List

METAIRIE, La. – Emmett G. Dupas III, president and CEO of Metairie-based Bienville Capital Group, has been named to AdvisorHub’s 2026 1000 Advisors to Watch list in the “400 Advisors Under $1B” category. Bienville Capital Group is affiliated with Northwestern Mutual.

This is the fourth consecutive year Dupas has appeared on an AdvisorHub Advisors to Watch list. AdvisorHub said its 2026 rankings were based on data submitted through Dec. 31, 2025, and evaluated advisors on factors including assets under management, production, growth, regulatory records, community service and team diversity.

“Being named to this list is truly an honor, but what means the most is the trust our clients place in us,” Dupas said. “Our team at Bienville Capital Group is committed to providing personalized guidance and long-term strategies that help our clients achieve their goals and create a meaningful financial legacy.”

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Bienville Capital Group provides financial and retirement planning, qualified plan design and risk management services to individuals, families and businesses. Dupas has been affiliated with Northwestern Mutual since 2003. The Milwaukee-based financial services company provides insurance, wealth management and investment advisory services.