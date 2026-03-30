NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Prestridge Political announced that Drew Prestridge, founder and president, has been named to the 2026 “40 Under 40” list by the American Association of Political Consultants (AAPC), recognizing the rising stars shaping the future of political consulting in the United States.

“This year’s honorees bring creativity, discipline, and a forward-looking approach that is helping shape the future of our industry,” said AAPC President Kyle Roberts.

“We’re proud to recognize their achievements and excited for what’s ahead,” added AAPC Vice President Kelly Gibson.

- Sponsors -

The honorees were celebrated during a special ceremony at the Omni Amelia Island Resort & Spa in Amelia Island, Florida, as part of the 2026 Pollie Awards & Conference held on March 25. This annual event convenes the nation’s top political consultants, technology leaders, pollsters, and media experts to explore cutting-edge campaign strategies and innovations.

Selection for the 40 Under 40 list is highly competitive and bipartisan—only 20 Democrats and 20 Republicans nationwide are chosen. Recipients are evaluated for their outstanding contributions to political strategy, innovation in campaign work, and demonstrated leadership within the industry.

“A huge thank you to the AAPC, and an even bigger thank you to the candidates, fellow consultants, and mentors who have taken a chance on me and trusted me over the years. I’m honored to join so many other awardees who’ve been fighting the good fight every day,” said Prestridge about the honor. “For me, this work has always been about improving our communities and making my neighbors’ lives better. If I’ve succeeded in that mission for even one person at the end of the day, it’s a win. And I’m proud, because those are real wins that actually count and have a lasting impact.”

- Partner Content - The Bookkeeper: Behind the Scenes of Success From bustling restaurants and family-owned shops to contractors and creative agencies, local businesses shape the pulse of every parish. Behind many of these success... Read More

View the full list of 2026 40 Under 40 winners here.

About Drew Prestridge

Drew Prestridge is a Democratic political strategist, fundraising expert, and nationally-recognized leader with 15 years of experience building winning campaigns and strengthening Democratic political infrastructure.

He has worked on more than 50 campaigns at every level of government in six different states, helping candidates raise millions, expand donor networks and grassroots reach, and transform under-resourced operations into competitive campaigns — all while elevating their message, brand, and visual identities.

- Sponsors -

As Interim Executive Director of the Louisiana Democratic Party in 2024 & 2025, Drew led a rapid turnaround — cultivating big fundraising efforts in nine months, eliminating long-standing deficits, doubling digital fundraising, and securing critical DNC funding while increasing overall election spending — which resulted in Democrats gaining a Congressional seat in Louisiana for the first time in 16 years.

He also co-founded Blue Reboot, mobilizing more than 100 grassroots candidates to reform state party leadership, and galvanized online communications for No To Them All, a statewide campaign that defeated four constitutional amendments by nearly two-thirds of Louisiana voters, preserving checks and balances and protecting democratic accountability.

Drew has also played a major role on national and statewide campaigns for Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Deb Haaland, and John Bel Edwards, and is known for combining wide-ranging expertise with a relentless discipline that drives lasting political impact.

Originally from Lafayette, LA, Drew holds two degrees from Louisiana State University. He remains committed to expanding representation and electing strong Democrats who truly care for and reflect the communities they serve.