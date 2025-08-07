Drew Brees, Jimmy John’s Partner for Youth Programs

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jimmy John’s® and football legend and longtime franchisee, Drew Brees, are teaming up to turn his favorite sandwich into a powerful force for good. For the first time ever, fans can order The Brees #9,Drew’s personal Jimmy John’s go-to order, and support causes that uplift kids across the country.

The Brees #9 is a custom version of the Italian Night Club®, salami, capocollo and smoked ham, topped with mayo, lettuce, onions, oil & vinegar, and oregano-basil made just the way Drew orders it: #9 with no cheese, add Jimmy Peppers®. It’s bold, flavorful, and available nationwide from Aug. 4 – 31.

“This sandwich has been my favorite order for years,” said Drew Brees. “Now fans can enjoy it too, and every bite helps support the causes I care about most. That’s a win-win.”

Every purchase of The Brees #9 (or any Italian Night Club) supports the Jimmy John’s Foundation, benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America® and the Brees Dream Foundation®, improving the quality of life for cancer patients, and providing care, education and opportunities for children and families in need.

Specifically, between 8/4/25 and 8/31/25 for each The Brees #9 sold $1 will be donated and for each #9 Italian Night Club $0.25 will be donated to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, proud partners of Boys & Girls Clubs of America and The Brees Dream Foundation. TM & ©2025 Jimmy John’s Franchisor SPV, LLC All Rights Reserved.

“The mission of the Jimmy John’s Foundation is to empower the next generation to dream boldly and thrive,” said Kate Carpenter, VP of Marketing at Jimmy John’s. “This year, we’re thrilled to expand our impact even further in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation, which shares our vision to of advancing opportunities for youth in our communities. And what better way to do that than with a sandwich built by Drew himself?”

The celebration continues from Aug. 6 – 10 when Jimmy John’s will be sponsoring NOLA Pickle Fest in New Orleans, a festival-style pickleball tournament benefiting the Brees Dream Foundation. The event features a pickleball clinic for Boys & Girls Club members, where teamwork, fun and community spirit will be served both on and off the court.

On August 8, Brees will join youth members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana at one of his local Jimmy John’s restaurants for a special meet and greet. Please note this event is not open to the public.

During the event, Brees will personally teach members how to make his signature sandwich, The Brees #9. Following the meet and greet, the Jimmy John’s Foundation will present a $250,000 grant to the Brees Dream Foundation and $150,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“Every dollar raised for Boys & Girls Clubs of America directly helps more kids and teens nationwide gain access to the skills, experiences, and mentorship they need to discover and prepare for their path after high school,” said Chad Hartman, National Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Support from partners like Jimmy John’s and the Brees Dream Foundation opens the door for the next generation to not only imagine their future but to be fully prepared to achieve it.”

For more information, visit www.jimmyjohns.com.

About Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s, founded in 1983, is the largest owned delivery sandwich brand in the United States, with more than 2,600 restaurants in 44 states. Jimmy John’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit JimmyJohns.com and InspireBrands.com