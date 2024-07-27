Drew Brees Brings Pickle N Pins to Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans area residents who enjoy racket sports can rejoice: Drew Brees has opened Pickle N Pins in Metairie. For those who don’t know, padel is a popular new sport that merges elements of tennis and squash. Many new apartment and retail developments in the United States, Europe and Mexico include areas to play the sport. Target has even launched its own collection of mix-and-match apparel and accessories.

According to the organization’s Facebook page, the restaurant will feature five indoor pickleball courts with various activities such as digital ax throwing, cornhole, duckpin bowling, and more alongside a full bar. Although the event space is designed with adults in mind, a press release states that Pickle N Pins is a “family friendly” venue.

Brees co-founded the venture with Darren Balsamo of Surge Entertainment. Balsamo is currently the co-owner of 11 adventure parks and four family entertainment centers. Brees stated in a press release, “Pickle N Pins is truly one of a kind, nothing like this exists in the country and we are excited to bring it to Metairie first…This will be the go-to destination for parties, events, get together, or just a fun night out. And for people who love pickleball or padel, it will be next level with leagues, tournaments, and open play.”

While an official opening date has yet to be announced, Pickle N Pins has posted for several job fairs and open positions via their social media channels.