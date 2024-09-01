Dress for Success New Orleans is Opening Its Doors, A Fashion Expert Gives Her Advice for A Stellar Shopping Experience

NEW ORLEANS — Dress for Success New Orleans (DFSNO) will open its stockroom doors to the general public to shop sustainable fashions at affordable prices. Shoppers will be supporting DFSNO’s mission of empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. The quarterly inventory reduction sale is one of the ways in which the organization supports its programs and services offered free of charge to women in the community.

Shoppers will have a selection of new and gently-worn name brands to choose from, such as Ann Taylor, Banana Republic, Calvin Klein, Chico’s, Express, J. Crew, Loft, Tahari, and Talbots. The sale is ladies’ fashions only, and will include dresses, shoes, accessories, and more with nothing priced over $25. All women’s sizes are available from 0 to 28.

“With style I believe in fashion and function, especially when dressing for professional environments,” says wardrobe stylist, costume designer and aesthetic expert Christine M. Hamilton. “Adding soft modern accents to classic silhouettes are a fun way to add variety while elevating your style in the workplace. My must haves to build a sustainable professional wardrobe are tailored suits, colorfully patterned scarves, mockneck blouses and structured flats.”

Take Hamilton’s advice and head to the Dress for Success New Orleans Sale and Inventory Reduction Fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 12-Saturday, Sept. 14. The sale will be held 3-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 1700 Josephine Street, Suite 101, New Orleans. Enter through the parking lot on Josephine Street.

Dress for Success New Orleans is a local nonprofit organization, volunteer-driven organization that works with over 50 New Orleans referral agencies to identify women who, with a “hand up, not a handout,” can gain employment and economic independence. Through tailored programs and a continuum of services, Dress for Success New Orleans serves hundreds of women annually as they transition from being unemployed and searching, to recently. Visit neworleans.dressforsuccess.org for more information.