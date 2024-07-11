Dr. Robert Veith Joins Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE – The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center announced that Dr. Robert Veith has joined its medical staff in Slidell.

Veith obtained his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Mass., and finished his residency in internal medicine at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He undertook a fellowship in hematology at the University of Washington School Of Medicine in Seattle, Wash. For a period, Veith trained under Nobel Prize in Medicine winner Edward Donnall Thomas, who was lauded for his work in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

Veith has practiced as an oncologist/hematologist in the Metairie area for several decades. He has held senior roles at Louisiana State University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences Center, and has been a member of several professional societies, including the American Society of Hematology, American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Federation for Clinical Research, American Society of Clinical Oncology and the Southwest Oncology Group. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, hematology and oncology.

- Sponsors -

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Veith bring his considerable expertise to Mary Bird Perkins’ Slidell clinic,” said Jack Saux, MD, medical oncologist, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. “His vast experience and knowledge will continue to help us provide the best possible care to our patients.”

Veith will work at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s Slidell location, which offers clinic visits and, soon, infusion services.