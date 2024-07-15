Dr. Maurice King Joins Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE — On July 1, radiation oncologist Maurice King III joined the medical staff of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

King obtained his BS degree in chemical engineering from Tulane University in New Orleans, where he graduated magna cum laude in 2005. He earned an MS in cellular and molecular biology from Tulane University and an MS in clinical and translational science from Augusta University. He received his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed an internship in internal medicine at Louisiana State University in Shreveport. He also carried out a residency in radiation oncology at the University of Mississippi. While in medical school, King performed an elective in radiation oncology at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

King’s father, Maurice King Jr., has served the community as a radiation oncologist for nearly 30 years and currently works at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center. With the addition of King, the Cancer Center’s radiation oncology group expands to a total of 12 physicians, giving these providers the opportunity to work together as part of the largest radiation oncology group in the region.

- Sponsors -

“We are delighted to have Dr. King join our radiation oncology team,” said Kate Castle, MD, medical director, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, in a press release. “His wealth of experience, across several scientific disciplines, will further add to the already extensive knowledge among our medical staff.”

King will work at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center’s main Essen Lane location and Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet campus location.