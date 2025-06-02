Dr. Derenbecker Joins North Oaks Cardiology

HAMMOND, La. (press release) – North Oaks Health System is proud to welcome Dr. Robert Derenbecker, a highly skilled fellowship-trained and board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist. He will join North Oaks Cardiology on July 1.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the community I grew up in. As a cardiac electrophysiologist, I’m bringing a much-need service to Tangipahoa Parish and North Oaks Medical Center for the first time,” explains Dr. Derenbecker.

As a cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Derenbecker specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of complex heart rhythm disorders, including atrial fibrillation, conduction-system pacing and the prevention of sudden cardiac death. He is certified in echocardiography by the National Board of Echocardiography and in cardiovascular disease and internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.

“With rapid advancements for mapping the heart and AI integration, cardiac electrophysiology is an exciting and ever-evolving medical specialty that fuels my passion for innovation and problem-solving,” Dr. Derenbecker asserts. “The ability to restore a patient’s normal heart rhythms and improve quality of life, often with a single procedure, is incredibly rewarding.”

Dr. Derenbecker’s journey back to Hammond is marked by excellence in education and training. He completed a clinical cardiac electrophysiology fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and a cardiovascular medicine fellowship at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, where he served as chief fellow from 2022 to 2023 and was recognized as Best Research Fellow in 2022. His internal medicine residency was completed through the Osler Medical Training Program at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans.

“By combining advanced technology with a personalized approach to care, I’m committed to improving my patients’ heart health and helping them live fuller, healthier lives. That begins by considering their unique story and medical history to determine which diagnostic and therapeutic options to recommend to them.”

Professionally, he is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American Medical Association and the Heart Rhythm Society.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Derenbecker, call (985) 230-7350. North Oaks Cardiology is located in the North Oaks Clinic Building at 15813 Paul Vega, MD, Drive, Suite 403, in Hammond. Other North Oaks Cardiology providers include Drs. Nidal Abi Rafeh, Jherie D. Ducombs, Bruce Ennis, Georges Khoueiry, William P. Kopfler, and James M. Parker; Physician Assistants Olivia Buquoi, Hailey Detillier, Donna Foster and Dayana Frazer; and Nurse Practitioners Alexandra Battalora, Jean Genzale, Kristen King and Jasmine Severan. Clinic hours of operation are weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To learn more about Dr. Derenbecker and his expertise, visit northoaks.org/derenbecker. To learn more about North Oaks Cardiology, visit northoaks.org/cardiology.

About North Oaks Health System

North Oaks Health System is one of Louisiana’s largest and most progressive community hospital organizations and is strategically based between New Orleans and Baton Rouge. For

65 years, the health system has embraced a mission to improve lives every time, every touch. Facilities in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes include an acute care hospital that serves the region as a Level II trauma center and primary stroke center, a medical rehabilitation hospital, two outpatient diagnostic and treatment centers, an outpatient surgery center, three outpatient rehabilitation clinics, four urgent care clinics, a hospice and a growing physician group for primary and specialty care. Learn more at northoaks.org.