Dr. Christopher Lege Named CEO of Touro

NEW ORLEANS – Touro, a member of the LCMC Health system, has announced the appointment of Dr. Christopher Lege as its permanent chief executive officer. Lege, who has served as Touro’s interim CEO and chief medical officer, brings more than two decades of healthcare leadership to the role.

Lege earned his medical degree at the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans. His residency was at Tulane Medical Center. Before assuming the role of Touro’s chief medical officer, Lege served as primary care medical director and chief medical officer for Crescent City Physicians.

“We are thrilled to officially announce Dr. Christopher Lege as the CEO of Touro,” said Greg Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health, in a press release. “Dr. Lege brings a distinguished background in healthcare leadership and will be instrumental in preserving the rich history of Touro in our community while achieving operational excellence. Under his strong leadership, we are poised to advance our mission and continue delivering exceptional care to our patients.”

- Sponsors -

In his capacity as chief medical officer for Touro, Lege was responsible for hospital quality, case management, medical staff office and peer review, graduate medical education, and continuing medical education.

“I am honored to assume the role of CEO of Touro,” said Lege. “The role Touro plays in healthcare is essential to the wellbeing of our community, and I am committed to preserving our legacy of excellence. Alongside our dedicated team, I eagerly anticipate advancing our mission of delivering compassionate, high-quality healthcare to the residents of New Orleans and beyond.”

Established in 2009, LCMC Health is a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system that currently manages Children’s Hospital New Orleans, East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeside Hospital, Lakeview Hospital, New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, and West Jefferson Medical Center.

- Partner Content - Sunni LeBeouf Black History Month Spotlight This Black History Month, Cox Communications is proud to recognize Sunni LeBeouf for her prolific record of professional achievement, civic philanthropy,... Read More

Touro has been serving the New Orleans community for over 165 years.