Dr. Calvin Mackie to Speak at University of Holy Cross Commencement

NEW ORLEANS — STEM NOLA founder Dr. Calvin Mackie will be the 2024 commencement speaker for the University of Holy Cross. The ceremony will take place at noon on May 19 at the Alario Center. A native New Orleanian, Mackie is a noted educator, motivational speaker and advocate for STEM education.

His work has earned him national recognition. He is a member of the University of Holy Cross board of trustees.

“We’re honored to welcome Dr. Calvin Mackie as our commencement speaker,” said Dr. Stanton McNeely, president of the University of Holy Cross, in a press release. “His tireless efforts to promote equity and excellence in education align perfectly with our university’s mission to empower students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond.”

“I’m excited to address the graduating class of the University of Holy Cross and celebrate their achievements,” said Mackie. “Commencement is a special moment in the lives of graduating students, and I look forward to sharing words of wisdom and encouragement as they embark on the next chapter of their journey.”

The University of Holy Cross is a fully accredited Catholic university in New Orleans that offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. Areas of focus include nursing, business, education, counseling and health sciences. The university was founded in 1916 as a mission of the Marianites of Holy Cross.