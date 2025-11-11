Dr. Calvin Mackie Receives 2025 ASME Medal

NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) has named Dr. Calvin Mackie, Founder and CEO of STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action, the 2025 recipient of the ASME Ralph Coats Roe Medal—one of the most distinguished honors in the field of engineering.

The award recognizes individuals who have made “an outstanding contribution toward a better public understanding and appreciation of the engineer’s worth to contemporary society.” Dr. Mackie will officially receive the medal and deliver a keynote address at the ASME International Mechanical Engineering Congress & Exposition (IMECE) in Memphis, Tennessee, on November 18, 2025.

Under Dr. Mackie’s visionary leadership, STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action has become the nation’s premier community-based STEM education organization. Since its founding in 2013, the organization has engaged well over 200,000 K–12 students, 25,000 families, and thousands of educators across 47 states and five countries, providing hands-on learning experiences that expose, engage, and inspire the next generation of innovators. In 2024 alone, STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action engaged 41,000 K-12 graders across 14 states and 36 cities and has continued with that momentum in 2025.

“This honor from ASME is deeply humbling,” said Dr. Mackie. “It celebrates not just my journey, but the collective effort of our students, volunteers, partners, and educators who believe that every child—regardless of zip code—deserves the opportunity to see themselves in STEM.”

The Ralph Coats Roe Medal, established by ASME in 1972, is awarded annually to individuals whose work advances public awareness of engineering’s impact on society. Past honorees include pioneering educators, innovators, and advocates who, like Dr. Mackie, use engineering as a force for equity, opportunity, and progress.

About STEM NOLA | STEM Global Action

Founded in 2013 by Dr. Calvin Mackie, STEM NOLA is a New Orleans–based 501(c)(3) organization committed to expanding STEM education access for under-resourced communities. Its national affiliate, STEM Global Action, now leads programming across the U.S. and abroad, building pathways from cradle to career in science, technology, engineering, and math.

About ASME

Founded in 1880, the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) is a global professional organization advancing engineering excellence through standards, professional development, and advocacy. The Ralph Coats Roe Medal honors those whose contributions enhance public appreciation for the role of engineers in shaping a better world.