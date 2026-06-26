Awards/Honors

Dozens of Regional Businesses Honored at FORTIFIED Awards

June 26, 2026   |By
Regional Businesses Honored at FORTIFIED Awards
Fred Malik, managing director of the FORTIFIED program at IBHS. Regional Businesses Honored at FORTIFIED Awards. Photo provided by the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS).

NEW ORLEANS – The Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety (IBHS) recognized dozens of Louisiana companies during the 11th Annual FORTIFIED Awards held in New Orleans on June 22. The recognition coincides with the FORTIFIED program surpassing 100,000 designated homes nationwide and continuing to expand rapidly across the Gulf Coast. FORTIFIED is a voluntary

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