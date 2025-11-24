Downtown Q3 Sees Steady Market Performance Across Sectors

NEW ORLEANS – The Downtown Development District (DDD) newly released Q3 2025 Market Report paints a picture of steady conditions across Downtown New Orleans’ major economic sectors, even as national markets continue to experience volatility. As the state’s largest employment center, Downtown now represents nearly $18 billion in assessed property value.

“As we reflect on the third quarter of 2025, Downtown New Orleans continues to demonstrate what can be achieved through persistence and partnerships,” said Seth Knudsen, president and CEO of the Downtown Development District. “The significant progress reflected in this report is the product of continued strategic investment, both public and private, that supports a cleaner, safer, and stronger Downtown.”

Snapshot of Downtown

Dense development and mixed-use growth continue to define Downtown’s physical and economic footprint. The district now includes:

8.9 million square feet of Class A office space

476 retail businesses

98 hotels with 22,680 rooms

26 transit routes

8 coworking spaces and 9 business incubators/accelerators

6,370 apartments and condominiums

A residential population that has more than doubled since 2000, reaching over 4,300 residents

Major adaptive reuse projects—such as the Four Seasons Hotel, Aloft Hotel, and NOPSI Hotel—have helped transform former industrial and office properties into hospitality anchors, contributing to a 50% increase in hotel supply since 2004.

Retail Market Shows Stability with Ongoing Reinvention

Downtown’s retail inventory held steady at 5.3 million square feet, while vacancy improved to 6.1%, signaling consistent tenant activity across food, experiential, and hospitality-aligned sectors. Average asking rents remained unchanged at $26.46 per square foot.

Developers are also maintaining a steady pipeline. Downtown currently has 11 active retail projects totaling 56,894 square feet, including:

5 under construction (27,256 SF)

3 entitled (19,766 SF)

3 seeking entitlement (9,872 SF)

Throughout the quarter, new storefronts, gallery spaces, and food-and-beverage concepts continued to reinforce Downtown’s pedestrian corridors and mixed-use environment.

“Downtown’s momentum continues to build, marked by strong performance and meaningful wins across all sectors,” Knudsen said. “Retail vacancy fell to 6.1 percent as experiential tenants and local entrepreneurs brought new energy into the streetscape.”

Office Sector Shows Gradual Improvement

The Downtown New Orleans office market recorded another quarter of gradual improvement, with vacancies continuing to decline and tenant demand holding steady despite national office-market pressures. Total office inventory remains at 16.7 million square feet, including 9.4 million square feet of Class A space.

Overall vacancy fell to 12.1%, and Class A vacancy declined to 19.2%, marking the third consecutive quarter of incremental gains. Development activity also remained consistent, with five active office projects totaling 607,103 square feet, including one 500,000-square-foot entitled project expected to influence future leasing patterns.

This quarter also brought the expansion of Lee & Associates, North America’s largest broker-owned commercial real estate firm, which opened a Downtown office in the Pan American Life Center.

Housing Market Holds Steady as Reinvestment Continues

The multifamily market remained stable, with 6,370 units in inventory and a slight vacancy uptick to 7.8%. Average rent held firm at $2,012, while the average sale price for for-sale units landed at $177,000, reflecting broader national cooling in condo markets.

Development remains active:

8 multifamily projects, totaling 365 units

5 under construction (58 units)

3 entitled (307 units)

Landmark transactions such as the $1.5 million condo sale at 625 St. Charles Avenue demonstrate sustained demand for high-amenity residential product in walkable environments. Meanwhile, the reopening of Moto Julia highlights the continued reinvestment taking place at the neighborhood scale.

Hospitality Market Normalizes After Record 2024

Hotel demand fell moderately to 1.1 million cumulative nights (down 8.5% year-over-year), reflecting a broader normalization after a high-performing 2024. Occupancy averaged 50.9%, with ADR at $153.60 and RevPAR at $78.73.

Even with this softening, development interest remains elevated. Downtown has 16 active hotel projects totaling 1,116 rooms, including:

5 under construction (544 rooms)

4 entitled (173 rooms)

7 seeking entitlement (399 rooms)

Private investment also continued through HRI Properties’ acquisition of the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Avenue.

“The hospitality sector remained robust, with continued progress on projects like Audubon’s Riverfront for All and signature events drawing a steady stream of crowds,” Knudsen noted.

Market Outlook

Gains in vacancy rates, steady construction pipelines, and the expansion of higher education and health-related projects paint a picture of a Downtown that is entering a period defined less by recovery and more by recalibration and forward momentum.

“As we commemorated nearly 20 years of transformation since Hurricane Katrina this quarter, the data and developments outlined in this report speak to more than just recovery; they represent reinvention,” Knudsen said.

He added that Downtown “continues to evolve as a dynamic, mixed-use district that integrates history with innovation, and local character with global reach.”