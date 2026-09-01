Downtown New Orleans is Entering a New Era

Downtown New Orleans is on the precipice of a new era. Tulane University has executed a purchase agreement to become the anchor tenant of the 1-million-square-foot Charity Hospital redevelopment, which will bring 2,500 new jobs, a major increase in research expenditures, and the potential to spin off new businesses that can become tenants in existing office space and drive new development. The Charity Hospital project is also expected to include hundreds of housing units. Once complete, the Tulane Innovation Institute, New Orleans BioInnovation Center, and Xavier Ochsner College of Medicine will expand opportunities to drive growth where Downtown meets the BioDistrict.

Just next door, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District and New Orleans Pelicans are developing conceptual plans for a transformational renovation of the Smoothie King Center and surrounding area. On the opposite side of Downtown, the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center has received entitlement and nearly finalized financing for a 1,000-room convention center hotel that will bring 1,400 new jobs and allow the city to compete for meeting and event business that current facilities cannot accommodate.

Together, these catalytic projects represent nearly $2 billion in new investment, positioning Downtown for long-term growth.

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Business Investment Builds Momentum

The impact of Louisiana Economic Development (LED) incentive programs on the Downtown office market is growing. From the founding headquarters of Delta Utilities to Saronic Technologies’ new satellite office, state incentives and private investment are creating high-quality jobs and reinforcing confidence in Downtown as a business destination. These investments not only strengthen today’s office market but also lay the groundwork for continued corporate growth in the years ahead.

A Neighborhood Positioned for Growth

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Together, these projects and programs leverage public investment for job creation and population growth that benefit the entire region. Downtown remains Louisiana’s greatest concentration of economic activity, jobs, investment, innovation and culture. Its unique mix of housing, healthcare, education, entertainment and recreation continues to attract residents and businesses alike. Recent data is promising, with the 2023–24 American Community Survey reporting 7% population growth, showing Downtown New Orleans reemergence as a neighborhood of choice.

Public Investment Makes Private Growth Possible

Downtown’s progress has been made possible through strong public-private partnerships and investment from every level of government. While the area’s post-Katrina momentum was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, stabilization has created an opportunity to return to sustained growth. We must continue to support the transformation of vacant buildings and underutilized properties into productive assets with targeted public investment. Investment in Downtown strengthens the entire city and region.

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The DDD’s Work Happens Every Day

The Downtown Development District continues to make Downtown cleaner, safer and stronger every day. Working around the clock, DDD supplements city services with Public Safety Rangers, armed private security patrols, off-duty NOPD officers, homeless outreach teams, and a dedicated “Clean Team” responsible for litter removal, pressure washing and graffiti removal. DDD also continues to invest in public infrastructure. The first phase of Canal Street improvements has been completed, new lighting at Molly Marine Plaza is nearing completion, and additional infrastructure and lighting improvements are planned for this fall.

Innovative Programs Support Local Business

Beyond maintenance and public safety, DDD is helping drive economic development through targeted programs that address today’s challenges. Our inaugural Summer Starts Downtown campaign united more than 50 businesses and parking partners in a collaborative marketing initiative that encouraged residents and visitors to support Downtown during the traditionally slower summer months. Meanwhile, the Activate Downtown Tenant Improvement Grant Program is providing up to $20,000 in matching funds to help small businesses transform long-vacant storefronts into active retail spaces, reducing one of the biggest barriers to opening a business Downtown.

The Foundation for Our Future

Downtown is entering a new era, and the Downtown Development District is committed to helping shape what comes next. While our priorities remain consistent — creating a cleaner, safer and stronger Downtown — we also recognize the tremendous opportunity ahead. By continuing to improve the environment, support catalytic investment and strengthen partnerships across the public and private sectors, DDD is building the foundation for the next generation of growth.

Downtown is the foundation for our future — our neighborhood, our city, our region and our state — and DDD is proud to help lead the way.