Downtown FabWorks Growth Earns Inc. 5000 Spot

NEW ORLEANS – Downtown FabWorks, the New Orleans fabrication company whose work can be found at the Caesars Superdome, Audubon Aquarium and Zoo and other prominent attractions across the region, has been ranked No. 1,187 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

“Over the last seven years, Downtown FabWorks has grown from a one-man backyard operation to a 45-person team in a 40,000-square-foot facility, completing projects across the United States and Canada,” said Anna Harris, Downtown FabWorks VP of Communications. “It has been incredibly difficult to get here, and often more difficult because the business was founded on the principle of doing things the right way instead of the easy way.”

Downtown FabWorks President and Founder Daniel Krall founded the company in 2019 after two decades of work in exhibits, broadcast television, construction and events, with the goal of bringing specialists from multiple trades under one roof.

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From New Orleans to a National Portfolio

The growth has put Downtown FabWorks behind some of the region’s most visible attractions, cultural exhibits and major events. Its local portfolio includes specialty signage and sculptural elements for the Caesars Superdome rebranding; Audubon Aquarium’s “Deep Dive Into the Gulf” exhibit; Audubon Zoo’s Jaguar Jungle: River’s Edge boat exhibit; and the 40-foot Bucktown Bird’s Nest Learning Pavilion.

Downtown FabWorks also fabricated 11 installations for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, including a full-scale replica of the Cabildo façade for a VIP event in City Park and installations for a Host Committee media party attended by thousands of visiting journalists. Other projects include exhibits for the Tate, Etienne and Prevost Interpretive Center and New Orleans African American Museum, as well as public art, including Storia Delta, a 30-foot sculptural tunnel-bridge on the Lafitte Greenway.

The New Orleans projects are part of an increasingly national portfolio that includes work for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Live Nation venues. Downtown FabWorks reported record revenue of $5.4 million in 2025 and completed nearly 70 projects in 27 cities across 17 states, according to the company.

Inc. 5000 Recognition for Downtown FabWorks

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies based on percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Downtown FabWorks posted 296% revenue growth over that period, earning the No. 1,187 ranking and placing it among 26 companies from the 10-parish Greater New Orleans region included on this year’s list.

“We are proud to be on this year’s Inc. 5000 list and to help showcase the unique strengths of both the experiential fabrication industry and the city of New Orleans,” said Krall.

“The entire Downtown FabWorks team worked hard to earn this honor,” Krall said. “Our company’s core focus is being good people, doing good work, and creating excellent experiences. This just goes to show that sometimes the ‘excellent experience’ is us being able to celebrate our wins together.”

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Across the 2026 Inc. 5000, companies posted a median three-year revenue growth rate of 130% and collectively added more than 627,000 jobs over the three-year period.

For Downtown FabWorks, Harris said the recognition also reflects the company’s approach to growth.

“We understand that the work we do means more than just making money. It can make a difference, if we let it. Our employees’ quality of life is just as important to us as the quality of the work we put out into the world. Taking care of our community is just as important to us as taking care of our clients,” Harris said. “Making it onto the Inc. 5000 List is so gratifying because it’s proof that entrepreneurial success and collective care aren’t mutually exclusive.”