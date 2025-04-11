Downtown FabWorks Brings Places to Life

NEW ORLEANS – Downtown FabWorks is a New Orleans-based experiential fabrication and design firm specializing in custom builds for live events, immersive exhibits, themed environments, and more. Founded in 2019 by Daniel Krall, the company unites skilled experts in millwork, metalwork, finishing, and technical design under one roof to deliver high-quality, impactful experiences.

“Our crew are some of the best and brightest in the business,” said Anna Harris, VP of Communications, Downtown FabWorks. “We work in both the architectural realm and the events realm, serving local and national clients. Daniel Krall is passionate about uplifting the entire events industry in New Orleans, including other fabrication companies, AV, rental, production, and more.”

Krall brought two decades of experience in exhibits, broadcast television, construction, and events to Downtown FabWorks, with a vision to elevate local talent and workmanship in the New Orleans events industry. In just a few years, the firm has grown from a one-man operation in a backyard tent to a 40,000 sq. ft. fabrication facility.

“The growth of Downtown FabWorks has allowed us to employ more Louisiana artists and craftspeople, tapping into the amazing well of talent we have right here at home,” said Krall.

Windows on Canal – Public Art Writ Large

Downtown FabWorks is the sole fabricator for the upcoming Windows on Canal public art installation, a Canal Street revitalization effort spearheaded by the Celebrate Canal! Coalition in partnership with local art consultancy Where Y’Art Works.

Windows on Canal will transform storefronts along Canal Street into vibrant 3D art displays in May. Working alongside Where Y’Art Works’ creative directors, Collin Ferguson and Cat Todd, and the participating artists, Downtown FabWorks is building each piece and safely installing them on site.

The inaugural series is themed “Canal Street Menagerie,” with Scrim appearing in each window’s scene. The art is being attached to five different buildings on Canal. Installation will be completed over the next month, with works including:

Sheraton New Orleans Hotel with art by Bryan Brown.

Palace Café with art by Monique Lorden.

Saenger Theatre with art by Jacques Francois.

Rubensteins with art by Courtney “Ceaux” Buckley.

As the fabrication partner, Downtown FabWorks provides end-to-end technical design, custom fabrication, and installation services to realize the artists’ visions, handling precision carpentry and millwork such as building frames, platforms, and sculptural forms, metalwork such as welding internal supports and brackets, and integration of lighting and motion elements.

“Our team is well-versed in choosing the correct materials for the job at hand. With so many of our projects being public-facing, we know the importance of ensuring that our product is professional, durable, and can stand the test of time against the elements – especially here in New Orleans, where our weather is such a big part of the city’s personality,” said Krall.

Impressive Track Record

Downtown FabWorks’ project list includes a diverse array of local and national builds:

At the Essence Festival (2022–2023) in New Orleans, the firm handled immersive brand activations, managing scenic builds for multiple corporate clients’ booths and lounges across the Superdome and Convention Center. The rapid turnaround of fabrication, graphics, and installation ensured that brands stood out during this massive multi-day event attended by over 500,000 people.

For the Audubon Zoo’s Jaguar Jungle: River’s Edge exhibit in 2025, Downtown FabWorks built a centerpiece interactive fishing boat exhibit as part of a zoo expansion. The firm restored a vintage 30-foot wooden boat, adding custom carpentry and metalwork to create a safe, explorative space for children within a Maya-themed riverside environment. They also cbuilt the Deep Dive in the Gulf Exhibit at the Audubon Aquarium for its 2024 renovation.

In Bucktown Harbor, Jefferson Parish, Downtown FabWorks created the Bucktown Bird’s Nest Learning Pavilion in 2024. This 40-foot educational pavilion, designed to resemble a bird’s nest, became the focal point of a wetlands park redevelopment. The firm tackled complex geometry, combining wood and metal for the pavilion’s spiral staircase tower and ensuring stability with ADA-compliant features. The pavilion’s unique design earned national recognition.

For the Super Bowl event builds in 2024 and 2025, Downtown FabWorks fabricated high-profile fan experience installations. In Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII, they transformed a venue into a pop-up lounge, building arched entries, a football-themed wall, and stage sets. Super Bowl LIX ushered in a new era for the firm, with the fabrication and installation of live events throughout New Orleans, including a three-story-tall replica of the Cabildo for a star-studded VIP party in City Park and multiple other venue takeovers for national brands throughout the city

Most recently, Downtown FabWorks contributed to the long-awaited expansion of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, fabricating custom display installations that celebrate racing history. The firm’s work exemplified its ability to execute high-quality projects for prestigious national museums, as well as its expertise in immersive storytelling and durable builds.

Currently, the firm is finalizing fabrication on an outdoor kiosk for the National Sculpture Gallery in Washington, D.C. slated to be unveiled in Summer 2025, showcasing their technical design mastery and versatility beyond entertainment.

“Conference decor, event signage, stage sets, museum exhibits, public art installations, immersive brand activations – none of this would happen without trained professional fabricators,” said Harris. “Our city is full of spectacular designers and craftspeople who are used to solving complex challenges to create jaw-dropping works that are beautiful, durable, and safe to the end user.”