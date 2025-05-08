Downtown Development District Announces New President & CEO

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On May 6 following an extensive national search, the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) Board of Commissioners voted to appoint Seth Knudsen as the organization’s President & CEO. Knudsen will succeed Board Chairman Chris R. Ross, who has led the organization since Davon Barbour transitioned to another role in Feb.

Knudsen, a native New Orleanian, began his career in local government over 20 years ago and brings a strong background in urban planning and development to DDD. He most recently served as Chief of Strategy, Programs, and Projects at the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority (NORA), where he led the development and implementation of the agency’s first strategic plan and played a key role in securing new funding and creating cutting-edge community development partnerships with the City of New Orleans, NOLA Public Schools, and Agenda For Children.

While at NORA, Knudsen supported the disposition of thousands of properties and oversaw hundreds of millions of dollars in combined public and private investment in housing, economic development, and infrastructure projects across the city.

Prior to his tenure there, Knudsen held various roles in local government, including planning and project management at the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO), City Planning Commission, Office of Recovery Management, and the Chief Administrative Office. He also worked for the local non-profit City-Works.

Knudsen holds a Bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies from Tulane University, a Master’s degree in City Planning and a Graduate Certificate in Urban Design from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Graduate Certificate in Urban Redevelopment from the University of Pennsylvania.

“After a thorough national search, the Board is proud to welcome Seth Knudsen as the new President & CEO of the Downtown Development District,” said DDD Board Chairman Chris R. Ross. “Seth’s deep roots in New Orleans, combined with his proven leadership in public investment, make him the right person to lead the DDD into its next chapter. His vision, experience, and collaborative approach will be key to advancing our mission of creating a cleaner, safer, more inclusive, and economically resilient Downtown.”

“I am honored to become the President & CEO of the Downtown Development District,” said Knudsen. “The DDD has provided enhanced city services and supported the thoughtful evolution of our Downtown for 50 years. I look forward to working with the Board of Commissioners and staff to deliver an even cleaner, safer, and stronger Downtown for the future.”

About the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans

Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1974 (LA Rev Stat § 33:2740.3) as the nation’s first assessment-based Business Improvement District, The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) provides enhanced economic development and public space services to Downtown New Orleans. It accomplishes its mission through initiatives such as employing dedicated City Planners to assist Downtown property and business owners, administering multiple grant programs, employing 25 Public Service Rangers and 30 Clean Team sanitation workers, and providing significant funding for outreach to the homeless, additional New Orleans Police Department patrols, and armed private security throughout its District. The DDD services the area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue, and the Mississippi River.