Downtown Development District Announces Completion of Improvement Projects

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – On Feb. 20 the Downtown Development District (DDD) of the City of New Orleans, in partnership with Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.), BioDistrict New Orleans, and Entergy, announced the official completion of three major improvement projects across Downtown New Orleans.

These projects—the French Doors Project, Light Up Lafayette Street, and BioDistrict Landscaping—have all been finalized since the beginning of 2025, marking a significant period of growth and development within the District.

“The completion of these initiatives brings meaningful enhancements and improvements that seamlessly align with the DDD’s overarching strategy, driving economic development, ensuring a clean and safe environment, and advancing a bold vision for the future of Downtown,” said DDD Board Chair Chris R. Ross.

With support from GNO, Inc., DDD facilitated the execution of the French Doors Project alongside architecture and design practice Studio West, which worked with staff to complete a comprehensive assessment of the 100 blocks of Decatur, Chartres, Royal, Bourbon, and Dauphine Streets to identify improvements to lighting, safety, and sense of arrival to the French Quarter. Initial phases of the project included outreach to over 40 properties regarding basic repairs for lighting. From there, DDD worked with targeted properties on various projects such as new lighting installation, trash and debris removal, and façade restoration.

In addition to these property-based projects, DDD collaborated with Arts New Orleans to produce two new murals and three street art installations in the various blocks. GNO, Inc. separately worked with the New Orleans Marriott to deliver the astounding “Harmonious Elements” mural by world-renowned artist Shepard Fairey. Additional project partners included: The Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt Centric French Quarter New Orleans, P.M.G. LLC, the McEnery Company, Hustler Hollywood, Astor Crowne Plaza, Krystal, and the City of New Orleans.

“The French Quarter is the heart of the New Orleans experience—our city’s most iconic and visited neighborhood,” said Greater New Orleans, Inc. President & CEO Michael Hecht. “Project French Doors is a visionary step toward enhancing both the beauty and functionality of this historic district, ensuring it remains a world-class destination for residents and visitors alike. By elevating the visual appeal, safety, and artistic elements across the main arterial entrances into the neighborhood, this project not only improved the Super Bowl experience but also commences a positive path for investment, business development, residential growth, and beautification.”

As part of the ongoing Light Up Lafayette Street initiative, DDD partnered with Entergy to install new creative light projectors at Energy Centre Plaza—the pedestrian mall on Lafayette Street at Loyola Avenue.

Designed by Studio West and installed by All Star Electric, the Light Up Lafayette Street Project aims to transform the Lafayette Street corridor by implementing an engaging and security-enhancing lighting installation. This initiative is designed to address safety concerns, increase the street’s visual appeal, and create an inviting atmosphere for pedestrians. Light projectors were installed on seven light poles and project green magnolia leaves in various shapes and sizes on the sidewalk. The long-term vision is to continue this installation along the full length of Lafayette Street.

“Entergy New Orleans is proud to support the Downtown Development District’s lighting installation at Energy Centre Plaza,” said Deanna Rodriguez, President & CEO of Entergy New Orleans. “This initiative not only enhances the beauty of the CBD but also strengthens public safety. New Orleans is our home, and we are committed to investing in a safer, more vibrant city.”

DDD’s third completed project is the execution of elevated BioDistrict landscaping. In partnership with BioDistrict New Orleans, DDD upgraded landscaping at five key gateways to the District: Basin at Iberville, Molly Marine Plaza, Loyola at Calliope, Poydras at Claiborne, and Tulane Avenue at Claiborne.

Implemented by local landscaping firm Garden Doctors, the project aims to satisfy early goals identified in the BioDistrict Strategic Plan that DDD helped to support in 2024. The completion of this project marks another DDD beautification success in the Downtown BioDistrict, following the reveal of the new NASA mural on Tulane’s Downtown campus and the hanging of new banners that highlight the BioDistrict’s unique presence in the neighborhood.

“On behalf of the Board of the BioDistrict New Orleans, we are grateful for the significant investments that the Downtown Development District made to beautify downtown before the Super Bowl and were thrilled to partner with them to fund improvements to five key BioDistrict gateways,” said Andy Kopplin, BioDistrict Board Chair and President and CEO of the Greater New Orleans Foundation. “In selecting Garden Doctors to perform the work, the DDD also helped advance the BioDistrict’s mission to support local disadvantaged business enterprises (DBEs) as well.”

These projects remain consistent with the key focus areas outlined by DDD’s updated Economic Development Strategy, first released in Spring 2024. Building a safe, accessible, and attractive public realm remains at the heart of the organization’s vision for the future of Downtown New Orleans.

About the Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans

Created by the Louisiana Legislature in 1974 (LA Rev Stat § 33:2740.3) as the nation’s first assessment-based Business Improvement District, The Downtown Development District of the City of New Orleans (DDD) provides enhanced economic development and public space services to Downtown New Orleans. It accomplishes its mission through initiatives such as employing dedicated City Planners to assist Downtown property and business owners, administering multiple grant programs, employing 25 Public Service Rangers and 30 Clean Team sanitation workers, and providing significant funding for outreach to the homeless, additional New Orleans Police Department patrols, and armed private security throughout its District. The DDD services the area bounded by Iberville Street, the Pontchartrain Expressway, Claiborne Avenue, and the Mississippi River.