Login
Become an Insider
Login
Become an Insider
Tourism

Downtown Carnival Visits Hit 2.2M as Tourism Soars

February 22, 2026   |By
Downtown Carnival Visits Hit 2.2M as Tourism Soars
Downtown Carnival Visits Hit 2.2M as Tourism Soars. Getty image.

NEW ORLEANS — Downtown New Orleans recorded 2.2 million visits during the two-week Carnival stretch from the Friday of the Krewe of Cleopatra through Mardi Gras Day, marking the highest level of Carnival visitation since 2020, according to data from Placer.ai analyzed by the Downtown Development District (DDD). The total represents a 10% increase over

Already an Insider? Log in

Get Instant Access for only $4/month*

Become an Insider and get immediate access to Insider only content.

- Sponsors -

*Billed $48/annually

 

Digital Sponsors / Become a Sponsor

Essential business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable insights for New Orleans area business leaders.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Issue Archive

Get Our Email Updates

Sign Up Now

Follow Us

Copyright © 2026 Renaissance Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Happy 504 Day!  🎉

Order a full year of local stories,

delivered to your door.

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Follow the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in New Orleans.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter