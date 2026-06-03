DoubleTree New Orleans Taps New Executive Chef

NEW ORLEANS – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans has announced the appointment of Raymond “Andy” Moreau as executive chef, bringing more than two decades of culinary leadership and hospitality experience to the downtown property. In his new role, Moreau will oversee all culinary operations across the hotel, including banquet and catering services, meetings and events, restaurant concepts and food-and-beverage programming.

Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Moreau developed an early passion for hospitality, ingredient-driven cuisine and creating memorable dining experiences. He is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University, where he studied culinary arts and food service management, and has built a career spanning luxury hotels, acclaimed restaurants and high-volume hospitality operations.

Most recently serving as executive chef at upscale hospitality properties in New Orleans, Moreau directed culinary operations, led menu innovation and maintained high quality standards. He also served on a culinary advisory board for his previous hospitality group, helping shape menu strategy and culinary direction across a multi-property portfolio.

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His culinary journey includes leadership roles with Marmalade in San Juan, the local Restaurant August and BRG Hospitality. Known for his collaborative leadership style and commitment to mentorship, Moreau blends classical technique with contemporary influences rooted in Gulf South culinary traditions.

“My goal has always been to create memorable dining experiences that bring people together,” said Moreau. “New Orleans is one of the world’s greatest food cities, where culture and cuisine are deeply connected. I’m honored to join the DoubleTree team and look forward to creating culinary experiences that reflect the flavors and spirit of this city.”

“Executive Chef Andy Moreau brings an exceptional combination of culinary talent, operational leadership and creative vision,” said Kenneth Shore, Senior Regional Director of Operations for Dimension Hospitality. “His experience within luxury hospitality and destination dining environments aligns with our vision of enhancing the guest experience through exceptional food and innovative culinary offerings. Andy’s passion for hospitality and commitment to excellence will play a significant role in the continued evolution of our food and beverage program.”

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DoubleTree Renovation

The appointment comes as DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans continues work following a recent multi-million-dollar renovation that included updates to guest rooms and public spaces. The hotel is also preparing to open The Point, a new restaurant and bar concept focused on Gulf Coast and New Orleans-inspired cuisine.