DoubleTree New Orleans Nears Completion of $5M Renovation

NEW ORLEANS – The DoubleTree by Hilton New Orleans is nearing completion of a $5 million renovation that updates its guest rooms, meeting spaces and public areas, as the downtown riverfront hotel positions itself to support modern meetings and events while maintaining its long-standing role in New Orleans’ convention and hospitality market.

Since opening in the 1970s, the hotel has served as a venue for conventions, corporate meetings and social events, operating as a long-standing component of New Orleans’ downtown hospitality and meetings infrastructure.

The renovation focuses on modernizing both guest-facing and event-related spaces throughout the property, including the lobby, all 367 guest rooms, the on-site restaurant, pool area, ballrooms and meeting facilities. Hotel management said the updates are intended to improve functionality and accommodate current meeting and lodging expectations while preserving design elements tied to the city’s identity.

“The recent upgrades to our rooms, ballroom and meeting venues showcase our commitment to creating functional spaces that align with the energy of the city,” said Kenneth Shore, senior regional director of operations for Dimension Hospitality, which manages the property. He added that the renovation aims to enhance the guest experience while maintaining the features that have made the hotel a long-standing destination.

A Louisiana Legacy

Dimension Hospitality, which is overseeing the renovation and ongoing management of the hotel, was founded in Natchitoches nearly 40 years ago and has since grown into a national hotel management firm. The company currently manages nearly 70 hotels and resorts across the United States, including several in Louisiana. Company leadership has said its regional roots continue to influence design and operational decisions at the New Orleans property.

“Investing in our space here in New Orleans is meaningful for our business,” said Greg Friedman, CEO of Dimension Hospitality. “Louisiana is where we established our company, and New Orleans continues to influence how we approach hospitality and meeting design.”

One of the most prominent updates is the hotel’s 16th-floor ballroom which has been refreshed as part of the renovation. The ballroom features floor-to-ceiling windows and overlooks the Mississippi River and downtown skyline, offering panoramic views that are frequently used as a backdrop for meetings, receptions and private events.

Day-to-day operations at the hotel are led by General Manager Frank Cook, who joined the DoubleTree New Orleans in 2025 after more than three decades in the hospitality industry, including senior operational roles overseeing multiple Hilton- and Marriott-branded properties.

Business and Location

The hotel’s riverfront location allows meeting attendees and guests direct access to the surrounding area, including the Riverwalk, Canal Street and the French Quarter. Guests are also within walking distance of dining, retail, entertainment venues, casinos and the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The renovated meeting spaces and ballrooms are designed to accommodate a range of group sizes and event formats. Hotel officials say the updated facilities are intended to support corporate conferences, product launches and networking events while maintaining the service standards associated with the Hilton brand.

Additional information about the property and its event spaces is available at www.neworleans.doubletree.com.