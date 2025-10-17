DoubleTree New Orleans Names New General Manager

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New Orleans has announced the appointment of Frank Cook as its new General Manager. Bringing more than 30 years of leadership in the hospitality industry, Cook is set to steer the iconic Canal Street property into a new chapter of elevated guest experiences, innovation and continued growth.

Situated at the gateway to the French Quarter, DoubleTree New Orleans, operated by Dimension Hospitality, is a dependable stay steps from world-class casinos, shopping and the scenic riverfront, seamlessly blending convenience with a uniquely New Orleans culture.

As he steps into this role, Cook is overseeing a $5 million renovation at DoubleTree, set to be completed by 2026. Guests can look forward to refreshed spaces including the lobby, 367 guest rooms, restaurant, pool, ballrooms and meeting areas, all designed to enhance comfort and reflect the vibrant energy of New Orleans.

Cook joins the New Orleans team after serving as Vice President of Operations for Hospitality America, in which he oversaw 19 Hilton and Marriott branded properties. He draws on his expertise in implementing operational strategies and expanding profits to now enhance DoubleTree’s offerings for the millions of visitors who experience New Orleans each year.

“Delivering the very best to our guests is my top priority,” said Cook. “It’s an honor to step into this new role in a city with such a rich culture. I am eager to work alongside the DoubleTree Team to bring more guests to our vibrant hotel.”

Cook brings a proven track record of leading hotels and resorts, enhancing service culture through multi-million-dollar projects, making him an ideal fit for DoubleTree New Orleans’ future and exciting updates.

Spearheading the DoubleTree transformation is Dimension Hospitality, an award-winning hotel management company with Louisiana roots. Founded in historic Natchitoches, Dimension Hospitality has grown into a nationally recognized leader, overseeing a diverse portfolio of full-service and extended stay hotels across the U.S.

“The recent upgrades to our rooms, lobby, ballroom and meeting venues showcase our commitment to creating beautiful, functional spaces that match the energy of our city,” said Kenneth Shore, Senior Regional Director of Operations for Dimension Hospitality. “Together with Dimension Hospitality’s support and Frank’s leadership, we’re confident in our ability to build on our strong reputation and elevate our guest experience in every corner of the property.”

Soon, guests of the DoubleTree New Orleans can expect every room to be modernized and spacious overlooking the Central Business District or the Mississippi River. The newly refreshed ballroom will bring a sophisticated space designed to host conferences, weddings and milestone celebrations with a distinct New Orleans flair allowing DoubleTree to remain a welcoming destination for business, leisure and group travelers alike.

About Dimension Hospitality

Ranked among the top 20 U.S. hotel management companies, Dimension Hospitality is a nationally recognized full-service, quality-driven hotel management company with a growing portfolio of nearly 70 all-suite, full, and select-service hotels, and resorts under the Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, and IHG brands. Celebrating over 37-years in business, Dimension focuses on delivering superior guest experiences and financial results through a commitment to associate development, property performance, and service excellence.