Dooky Chase Foundation Hosts Wayne Reese Classic

NEW ORLEANS – The Edgar “Dooky” Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation will present the Wayne Reese Sr. Classic Reception, an annual celebration of football, leadership and legacy that supports student-athletes and the schools that serve them.

The Wayne Reese Sr. Classic Reception will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant, 2301 Orleans Ave. Tickets are available for $65, $100 or $1,000 for a reserved table.

The reception honors Coach Wayne Reese Sr., an educator, mentor and coach whose influence stretched beyond the gridiron. Reese instilled in his players the values of discipline, education, perseverance and service.

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As part of the celebration, the Wayne Reese Sr. Classic Reception will benefit both the Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship and student-athlete programming that aligns with Reese’s mission to educate the whole child.

The Wayne Reese Sr. Classic Scholarship supports graduating seniors, with a focus on students from Booker T. Washington and McDonogh 35, who demonstrate excellence in academics, leadership and community service. The scholarships support higher education for student-athletes who embody the values Reese championed throughout his career.

Proceeds from the Classic and its associated events will also support academic enrichment, leadership training, college and career readiness, and athletic development. These programs will directly benefit youth in New Orleans and continue Reese’s commitment to building well-rounded leaders.

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“Each year, the Wayne Reese Sr. Classic Reception gives us another opportunity to honor my dad’s extraordinary legacy while continuing the work that meant so much to him,” said Kimberly Reese. “Daddy believed in the potential of every young person. Through scholarships and programs that support education, leadership and athletics, we are helping student-athletes build opportunities for their futures while carrying forward the values he championed throughout his life.”

The Coach Wayne Reese Sr. Scholarship has supported student-athletes attending Southern University and Grambling State University. This year’s event aims to extend that support by celebrating Reese’s legacy and reinforcing the importance of educational and athletic enrichment in New Orleans public schools.

About The Edgar “Dooky” Jr. and Leah Chase Family Foundation

The Edgar “Dooky” Jr. & Leah Chase Family Foundation cultivates and supports historically disenfranchised organizations by making contributions to education, cultural arts and social justice.