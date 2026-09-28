DonahueFavret Names 2 Leadership Appointments

Bryan Hodnett. Photo provided by DonahueFavret.

NEW ORLEANS – DonahueFavret Contractors has appointed Bryan Hodnett as Executive Vice President and Lauren Andrews as Corporate Secretary, expanding the leadership team at the Gulf South commercial general contractor, which reports more than $120 million in annual revenue.

Bryan Hodnett

Hodnett, a partner and member of the company’s Board of Directors, has spent 15 years with DonahueFavret, most recently serving as Vice President of Business Development. In that role, he has worked on client relationships and business development efforts for the company’s portfolio of projects.

As Executive Vice President, Hodnett will work alongside President and CEO John Donahue and DFC’s leadership team with an increased focus on company strategy, financial and organizational performance, long-term planning, and company-wide initiatives. Hodnett will also remain involved with DFC’s clients and industry partners as his responsibilities expand across the business.

- Sponsors -

Lauren Andrews

Lauren Andrews. Photo provided by DonahueFavret.

Andrews, who has been with DonahueFavret for more than 20 years, currently serves as Director of Administration and will also now serve as Corporate Secretary. As Corporate Secretary she assumes responsibility for board governance, corporate records and documentation, and matters related to the Board of Directors and company ownership.

Andrews leads the company’s administrative functions and its philanthropic work, including Driving FORE Charity, DonahueFavret’s annual golf tournament benefiting area nonprofit organizations.

“Strong companies build depth before they need it, not after,” said Donahue. “The people who trust us with their projects look for that, and these appointments serve to solidify our management structure for the future.”

DonahueFavret said the appointments are part of its long-term leadership and succession planning as it transitions leadership responsibilities over time.