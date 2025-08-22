DonahueFavret Earns Accreditation Honor for 17th Year

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DonahueFavret Contractors announced that it has again been named an Accredited Quality Contractor by Associated Builders and Contractors, the 17th year it has earned the prestigious credential for its commitment to corporate responsibility. Only 591 of the nation’s elite merit shop construction contractors earned the credential in 2024.

“Our annual pledge to remain an Accredited Quality Contractor is an important part of our identity,” said John Donahue, President and CEO of DonahueFavret Contractors. “It stands as a testament to our commitment to safety on our job sites, the overall health and wellbeing of our employees, and the value we bring to our clients.”

Established more than three decades ago, ABC’s AQC credential provides recognition to industry-leading construction firms that have documented their commitment in five areas:

Quality

Health and safety performance

Talent management

Craft and management education

Community relations

“DonahueFavret Contractors has proven they not only provide immense value in the marketplace, but they also prioritize their employee’s health and safety, the company culture and their quality work processes and products,” said Michael Bellaman, ABC president and CEO. “The leaders and employees of DonahueFavret put in the work and make the decisions daily that set the standard for health and safety, culture, workforce development, innovation, market-based compensation, benefits and quality in the contracting community. This quality standard is backed and validated by clients and third-party references. Congratulations to DonahueFavret; you are a trusted, respected and transformational leader in the construction industry.”

In earning the AQC credential, each member company commits to industry-leading health and safety by achieving the Gold, Platinum or Diamond level in ABC’s STEP® Health and Safety Management System. Established in 1989, STEP provides contractors and suppliers with a robust, no-cost framework for measuring safety data and benchmarking with peers in the industry, with top performers achieving incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average.

Reaccredited annually, AQC members also make the following pledge: “As an Accredited Quality Contractor, our company is committed to providing our clients with the highest-quality construction services, and we care deeply about our employees and the communities in which we build. We are proud to be part of the construction industry and are dedicated to the principles of free enterprise. We commit ourselves to serve our communities and to provide our employees with the skills they need to work safely and productively in order to meet the needs of our clients.”

AQC is recognized by the Construction Users Roundtable, an organization founded by leading construction project owners, and AQC members are eligible for ABC’s Top Performers lists, which rank contractors based on work hours.

To learn more about AQC and see the full list of accredited quality contractors, visit abc.org/aqc or utilize the ZIP code finder tool. ABC members have exclusive access to the list of Accredited Quality Contractors and more on FindContractors.com.

DonahueFavret Contractors, Inc. is a 45-year strong general contracting corporation incorporated in Louisiana, providing high-level expertise and experience as the Greater New Orleans area general contractor of choice, serving throughout Louisiana and the Gulf South. With annual revenues over $100 million, the company’s nationally award-winning work is diverse across all major sectors of commercial construction. The company is wholly committed to the region, serving as members of local, regional, and national organizations, and annually gives back to the community through several philanthropic efforts.

Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025, Associated Builders and Contractors is a national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.