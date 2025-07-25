DonahueFavret Donates $10K for Playground

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DonahueFavret and its Driving FORE Charity Fund presented Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana (RMHCSLA) with a $10,000 donation to help fund playground equipment at the Ronald McDonald House located on the campus of Manning Family Children’s.

“We are beyond grateful for DonahueFavret’s generous gift,” said Grace McIntosh, CEO at RMHCSLA. “We cannot thank them enough for supporting our mission to keep families close to the medical care their child needs and for giving them a space to play.”

Many families travel far from home for treatment for their seriously ill or injured children, which can mean long periods away from home and loved ones. To help alleviate this stress, RMHCSLA provides a place where families can stay close to their hospitalized child at no cost.

Nestled inside Manning Family Children’s campus, the 17,500-square-foot House has 22 guest en-suites, a 64-person dining room, outdoor barbecue space, teen game room, playroom, library, business center, laundry room and quiet nooks for respite and reflection. In 2024, the House served 1,068 individuals, 243 families and had more than 4,100 volunteer hours donated.

“At DonahueFavret, giving back is a core part of who we are, and our philanthropy allows us to directly support organizations that make a tangible difference for families in our community,” said John Donahue, President & CEO of DonahueFavret Contractors. “The Ronald McDonald House provides a vital space for healing and togetherness, and we’re proud that this gift will help bring joy and comfort to children through something as simple as play.”

Since RMHCSLA’s founding in December 1983, the nonprofit has served more than 40,000 families from Greater New Orleans and across the world. With the help of the local community, RMHCSLA helps ease the financial and emotional burdens families face as they access critical care for their children.

To learn more about RMHCSLA visit rmhcsla.org.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana

Since 1983, RMHCSLA has partnered with our local children’s health care providers to keep families together and near the medical care their ill or injured children need. Through the generosity of our donors and volunteers, RMHCSLA continues to focus on families’ needs as they face the medical uncertainty and financial stress of caring for their children.



Today, RMHCSLA serves critically ill children through our Ronald McDonald House® located in New Orleans on the campus of Manning Family Children’s, Ronald McDonald Family Room® in Lafayette at Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s & Children’s Hospital, and Ronald McDonald Hospitality Carts. Through these programs we help provide housing, meals, community, and psychosocial support to families with children at local hospitals across Louisiana, the Gulf South Region and around the world.