DonahueFavret Completes 45,000-Square-Foot Tulane Renovation

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – DonahueFavret Contractors (DFC), a leading commercial general contractor in the Gulf South, announced the successful completion of a 45,000-square-foot renovation project for Tulane University School of Medicine. Delivered after 16 months, the renovation provides a modernized interior environment designed to support collaboration, productivity, and long-term performance for faculty, staff, and research teams.

The project included a comprehensive interior renovation with upgraded finishes, improved functionality, and enhanced work areas tailored to the evolving needs of academic medicine. The updated space reflects Tulane’s continued investment in infrastructure that supports medical education and innovation in New Orleans.

A key challenge of the project was executing construction while the building remained fully operational. Throughout the renovation, critical medical research continued in active spaces directly below the project area, requiring careful planning and strict controls to prevent disruption.

“Completing a renovation of this scale in an occupied facility requires more than craftsmanship. It demands constant coordination, proactive problem-solving, and an uncompromising focus on safety,” said Justin Lyle, Project Manager at DonahueFavret Contractors. “Our team worked closely with Tulane to maintain operations throughout the project and deliver a finished space that supports the important work happening in this building every day.”

As general contractor, DonahueFavret led the project from preconstruction through closeout, prioritizing schedule alignment and phasing, clear communication, and quality execution while meeting the demands of a sensitive, research-adjacent environment.

DonahueFavret says the completed renovation reinforces its ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance facilities for education, healthcare, and research clients across the region.