Domino Sugar Launches $785M Refinery Upgrade

ARABI, La. – State and local leaders joined American Sugar Refining, Inc., part of ASR Group, to break ground on the first phase of a $785 million modernization project in St. Bernard Parish. Representing a more than $200 million initial investment, the project at the Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery builds on Louisiana’s deep-rooted sugar industry while positioning the largest refinery in the Western Hemisphere for its next phase of growth.

The company is expected to create 15 direct new jobs while retaining 500 current positions. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in an additional 37 indirect new jobs, for a total of 52 potential new job opportunities in the Southeast Region.

“Domino has been part of Louisiana’s sugar industry for generations, and this reinvestment shows the company’s continued confidence in Louisiana as a place to build, innovate and grow. Projects like this demonstrate how Louisiana’s legacy industries continue to modernize and compete, strengthening industries that have long driven our state’s economy,” said Susan B. Bourgeois, Louisiana Economic Development Secretary.

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Domino Sugar Project – Scope and Modernization

The first phase of the project will construct a new, state-of-the-art process building to replace existing equipment and systems. It will introduce modernized refining capabilities designed to improve reliability, reduce energy and water consumption and support future demand. The facility is also being designed to meet modern flood codes, helping protect critical operations from severe weather and support the refinery’s long-term resilience. Additional phases will build on these improvements as part of the refinery’s broader modernization initiative.

“This project, our largest capital investment ever, reflects our commitment to modernize operations, enhance reliability for our customers and advance our sustainability goals—all while continuing to be the employer of choice for hundreds of people in the area,” said Luis Fernandez, American Sugar Refining President.

Local Impact and Industry Role

The ASR Group family of companies make up the world’s largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, operating a global network of refineries and production facilities across North America and Europe. The company’s Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery has been part of Louisiana’s sugar industry for more than a century, producing more than 6 million pounds of sugar each day and supporting production, refining and distribution across the region.

“Domino Sugar has operated in Arabi for over 100 years and has consistently been recognized as one of St. Bernard Parish’s top employers and taxpayers. This project represents another significant investment in St. Bernard, helping to secure existing jobs while creating new ones. I am extremely proud to support American Sugar Refining, Inc. while they continue to make St. Bernard Parish a better place to live and work,” said Louis Pomes, St. Bernard Parish President.

Construction is underway, with completion of the first phase and commercial operations anticipated in 2028.

“This investment in Chalmette is one of the largest manufacturing commitments in St. Bernard Parish’s history and an enormous vote of confidence in the Parish. GNO, Inc. worked closely with American Sugar Refining, Inc. on incentive strategy and strengthened the critical relationships with Louisiana Economic Development and St. Bernard leadership that brought this across the finish line. Keeping 500 jobs rooted in St. Bernard while modernizing one of America’s most iconic food brands is a truly sweet win,” said Michael Hecht, President and CEO of Greater New Orleans, Inc.

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To secure the project in Arabi, the State of Louisiana offered American Sugar Refining a competitive incentives package that includes the Industrial Tax Exemption and Quality Jobs programs.

American Sugar Refining Inc. is the world’s largest refiner and marketer of cane sugar, operating refineries across North America and Europe and producing a range of grocery, industrial, foodservice and specialty sweetener products, along with related operations including sugarcane farming and milling in Mexico and Belize.