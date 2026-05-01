ARABI, La (press release) – The Domino Sugar Chalmette Refinery, owned by American Sugar Refining, Inc., a member of the ASR Group family of companies, will break ground on a state-of-the-art Filtration Building at an event on Tuesday, May 5, marking a $200 million investment in the future of the 117-year-old facility located in Arabi whose 535 employees produce more than 6 million pounds of sugar each day.

“This project reflects our commitment to modernize operations, enhance reliability for our customers and conserve water and energy—all while continuing to be the employer of choice for hundreds of people in the area,” said Luis Fernandez, President of ASR Group. “This incredible project represents a significant capital investment and shows our commitment to Louisiana.”

The new facility will take advantage of the latest technology to reduce processing time and make operations more efficient and reliable. The investment will reduce the plant’s utility consumption, significantly lowering energy and water use and advancing the plant’s environmental sustainability goals. The new facility is also designed to meet modern flood codes to ensure critical operations are protected from potential weather events, safeguarding production capabilities and the long-term viability and jobs of the plant.

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The Chalmette Refinery continues to provide well-paying union jobs. Each year, more than two hundred barges and numerous trucks transport more than 750,000 tons of raw sugar to the plant, which is refined at a rate of more than 6 million pounds per day. The refinery’s 32 packaging lines produce 70 different premium products and package sizes.

The company invests millions of dollars annually in the regional economy through local purchasing, contracting and sales, and property and payroll taxes. It also invests in the local community around the refinery through partnerships with local non-profits.