Dollar General Expands No-Markup Delivery

NEW ORLEANS — Dollar General is expanding same-day delivery through Instacart to thousands of stores nationwide, with plans to reach approximately 20,000 locations across 48 states this fall, although the companies have not identified the six states included in the initial rollout.

In New Orleans, the delivery push follows a sharp reduction in Dollar General’s physical footprint, with the retailer going from 11 stores to one since August 2024.

Instacart and Dollar General announced the partnership Sept. 23. The initial rollout will cover approximately 7,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf stores.

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“Dollar General’s vast footprint and longstanding commitment to affordability make them an important addition to the Instacart Marketplace,” said Ryan Hamburger, Chief Commercial Officer at Instacart. “As we expand this partnership to approximately 20,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf stores, we’ll help provide customers in communities across the country with even greater access to affordable food and everyday essentials, with the convenience of same-day delivery.”

Products purchased through Instacart will be offered without retail markups, meaning customers will see the same prices offered in Dollar General stores. Delivery and other applicable fees may still apply.

The companies said customers will be able to order food, snacks, household essentials, health and beauty products and other merchandise for delivery in as little as one hour. The partnership means Dollar General will join more than 2,200 national and local retail banners on the Instacart Marketplace.

“At Dollar General, our mission is Serving Others, and we continually look for new ways to provide customers with the value and convenience they count on,” said Tony Rogers, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Dollar General. “Our partnership with Instacart provides another convenient way for customers to access affordable food, household essentials and other products they need while saving them valuable time.”

The expansion could have particular relevance in Louisiana, where Dollar General maintains hundreds of stores. The companies have not said whether Louisiana is among the six states included in the initial rollout.

As of Feb. 27, Dollar General operated 688 stores in Louisiana, according to the company’s annual report.

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Digital Business Becomes Bigger Sales Driver

The delivery push comes as Dollar General increasingly views digitally engaged customers as a source of sales growth.

Dollar General COO Emily Taylor said during the Goldman Sachs Global Consumer and Retail Conference in September that delivery contributed 40 basis points to comparable sales growth and brought more than 1 million new customers to the company.

Dollar General CEO Todd Vasos has also said customers who use the company’s digital and delivery platforms are more than twice as productive as customers who are not digitally engaged.

Dollar General is exploring a subscription model for its own delivery offerings, with a pilot planned before the end of the year.

Instacart, meanwhile, has been pushing retailers to offer online prices that match their stores. Instacart CEO Chris Rogers said at the Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas that retailers offering delivery without product markups are growing 10% faster on the platform than those that charge higher online prices.

Expansion Follows New Orleans Store Closures

Biz New Orleans reported in June that Dollar General had reduced its New Orleans footprint from 11 stores to one since August 2024. The closures included locations on Poland Avenue, North Broad Street and Earhart Boulevard, along with five New Orleans East stores that closed in 2024, a DG Market on St. Bernard Avenue in 2025 and a South Claiborne Avenue store in April.

The remaining New Orleans location is at 4774 Paris Ave.

Dollar General said the 2024 New Orleans East closures followed an evaluation of the stores’ operational effectiveness. The company did not publicly provide a reason for several of the subsequent closures.

Nationally, however, Dollar General continues to expand. The company reported 21,148 stores as of July 31, up from 20,893 at the beginning of its fiscal year.

The Instacart partnership extends the retailer’s reach beyond those physical locations while giving Dollar General another way to compete for customers increasingly shopping for groceries and household essentials online.