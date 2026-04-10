NEW ORLEANS – Chef Adolfo Garcia Jr. and partner Sophia Petrou Garcia announced the opening of their new Freret Street eatery Dolfy’s. The credit the New Orleans combination of French and Spanish heritage as the background and contradiction of the two throughout the city as what they are bringing to the table at their Basque-inspired, wood-fired restaurant, which opened in March 2026 at 4508 Freret St.

“New Orleans has Spanish roots just as deep as its French ones, but nobody’s really celebrating that food here,” says Garcia. “I grew up cooking Spanish food with my dad, and now I have the chance to educate people on what Basque cuisine really is. It’s so much more than paella and sangria, and I’m excited to share it with everyone.”

Though it might seem like a contradiction, for Garcia, Dolfy’s is both a new chapter and a homecoming. As a young chef, the New Orleans native simmered in the city’s French Creole culture, while honing his craft on the line at RioMar, Chef Adolfo Garcia Sr.’s beloved Spanish and Latin American restaurant in the Warehouse District. After earning a degree from the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park, he spent a decade working in New York City’s most acclaimed kitchens, including Momofuku Ma Pêche, Momofuku Ko, and The NoMad. He went on to serve as Chef de Cuisine of Goodman’s Bar inside Bergdorf Goodman before returning to New Orleans in 2024, when he and Petrou opened Chi Chi’s, a Korean fried chicken and beer restaurant that quickly earned a devoted following. Dolfy’s, just steps away, is the restaurant they always dreamed of building – one plate at a time.

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The menu at Dolfy’s is where the Basque coast meets the Gulf coast, a natural convergence between two cultures that share an unbridled appreciation for fresh seafood, open-fire cooking, and letting ingredients shine with as little manipulation as possible. In tune with Basque philosophy, simple preparations span the menu, letting the quality of each ingredient speak for itself.

Guests can begin with pintxos – small snackable bites that are the cornerstone of Basque cuisine, meant to be ordered freely and shared over drinks. Pintxos include Braised Oxtail Croquetas with horseradish crema; house-made Chips y Jamón Ibérico; Spicy Mussels with chorizo and smoked paprika; and the iconic Gilda – briny skewers of olive, anchovy, and guindilla peppers; and many others.

On the appetizer front, Shrimp Al Ajillo is a must-order and deeply personal, as it was the first dish Garcia ever learned to cook, standing beside his father at RioMar as a child. Other standout starters include Charred Leeks with pomegranate and romesco and a Little Gem Salad with Valdeón cheese, smoked red onion, and Marcona almonds. Entrées are where the wood-fired cooking central to the Basque Country really takes center stage. The showstopper is the Grilled Acorn-fed Ibérico Pork Pluma – a little-known but extraordinary cut from the shoulder and neck, of which Garcia believes Dolfy’s is the only Crescent City spot where it can be found. He points out, “Because these free-roaming pigs are raised on a strict vegetarian acorn diet, the pluma can be cooked to a perfect medium-rare over the charcoal grill, but most people have never eaten pork this way.” Served over potato purée with a foie demi-glace, it’s the dish that is quickly becoming a Dolfy’s signature. Equally impressive is the Bone-In Dry-Aged Black Angus Ribeye – a nod to the Basque tradition of aging beef known as chuletón, served with fried bread, blistered shishito peppers, and pickled cherry tomatoes. Other mains include a Wood-Fired Half Chicken over white bean and chorizo stew with piri piri sauce, Dry Aged Gulf Yellowfin Tuna with saffron beurre blanc and mojo verde, and Arroz Meloso, a rich, soupy rice dish far more common on Spanish tables than the Valencian paella and made with local crawfish and Gulf shrimp, finished with saffron and garlic aioli.

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The bar program at Dolfy’s is as thoughtfully conceived as the kitchen. Co-owner Sophia Petrou Garcia, who oversees front-of-house and the wine program, has built a Spanish-leaning list that is as much an education as it is a pleasure. “We wanted every element of Dolfy’s to feel authentically Spanish, the wine, the sherry, and the cocktails,” says Petrou. “The bar isn’t an afterthought here. It’s part of the story.”

Head Bartender Chandler Johnson brings that story to life with a cocktail menu that draws on Spanish spirits and Basque flavors while feeling totally at home in New Orleans. Standouts include the Bulevar, a sophisticated riff on a Manhattan built with whiskey, Apero Ibérico, and sweet vermouth, as well as the Txeequitini, the bar’s playful signature, offered with vodka or gin. The Spanish Gin and Tonic, a ritual in the Basque Country where it is served in a large copa glass with carefully chosen botanicals, gets its proper due here as well. Johnson, who has already drawn devoted regulars from as far as Baton Rouge, is what Petrou calls “the bar’s secret weapon – humble, charismatic, and deeply talented.”

Dolfy’s is located at 4508 Freret St. in Uptown New Orleans and serves dinner Wednesday – Sunday from 5 – 10 p.m.. For additional information and to make a reservation, visit www.dolfys.com and stay up to date on Instagram: @dolfys_nola.