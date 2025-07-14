Documentary “BAR” Premieres as NOLA Bars Win National Praise

NEW ORLEANS – As New Orleans celebrates a wave of national recognition for its vibrant bar scene, the Tales of the Cocktail Festival is poised to reach a new milestone with the red-carpet world premiere of the documentary “BAR” on July 21 at the New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute (NOCHI). The event marks the first time in Tales of the Cocktail’s 20-year history that the festival has programmed a feature-length film.

Directed by Don Hardy, an acclaimed and Emmy-winning filmmaker known for Citizen Penn and Pick of the Litter, “BAR” delves into the art and soul of bartending, exploring how the craft has evolved from simple service into a creative pursuit.

The film is produced by Maxwell Britten, the first recipient of Tales of the Cocktail’s BAR scholarship in 2015, who went on to roles at Maison Premiere and GrandLife Hotels.

The premiere, scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will begin with red carpet arrivals featuring industry professionals, hospitality leaders, and bartenders showcased in the film. New Orleans restaurateur Ti Martin will introduce the screening, which will be followed by a Q&A moderated by acclaimed drinks journalist Robert Simonson.

Organizers describe the film’s debut as a cultural milestone that underscores bartending’s growing status as an art form and its critical role in the hospitality industry. The documentary is expected to spark conversations about how New Orleans’ vibrant bar scene continues to influence cocktail culture worldwide.

“BAR” Event Details

The premiere will take place at NOCHI (New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute) located at 725 Howard Avenue, New Orleans on July 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Red carpet arrivals from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Screening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Q&A session from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

New Orleans Bars Win National Accolades

The BAR premiere comes as New Orleans bars continue to earn national accolades in 2025. Cure, on Freret Street, secured a spot on North America’s 50 Best Bars list for the third consecutive year and was named “America’s Best Bar” by Food & Wine for its blend of classic and modern cocktails, historic firehouse setting, and signature Gunshop Fizz.

Several New Orleans establishments were also recognized at the 2025 James Beard Awards. Chandelier Bar was a semifinalist for Outstanding Bar, Pluck Wine Bar earned a semifinalist nod for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program, and Abigail Gullo of Loa Bar was a semifinalist for Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

Tatlo, an absinthe-focused speakeasy on Bourbon Street, was featured in Bon Appétit’s list of the 9 Best New Bars of 2025, celebrated for its Filipino-inspired cocktails and immersive design. Meanwhile, the Elysian Bar in Hotel Peter & Paul was named one of Food & Wine’s Top 10 Hotel Bars in the U.S., praised for its striking atmosphere and creative drinks such as the Pyramus & Thisbe.

Further solidifying the city’s reputation, the 2025 Spirited Awards—set for July 24 during Tales of the Cocktail—have named several New Orleans bars among the top four finalists in key national categories, with winners yet to be announced.