DMM & Associates Launches Women’s Coaching Program

NEW ORLEANS — DMM & Associates, a New Orleans-based, women-owned consulting and leadership development firm, has launched the CLEAR RESET EXPERIENCE coaching program, aimed at helping professional women gain clarity, confidence and direction during pivotal moments in their personal and professional lives.

Founded in 2006, DMM & Associates has worked with public- and private-sector organizations across Louisiana on organizational development, workforce strategy, diversity initiatives and leadership training. The firm’s past clients and projects have included work with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, Jefferson Parish government, NOLA Public Schools and the National WWII Museum.

The firm was established by leadership and organizational development experts Dottie Reese and Margaret Montgomery-Richard, and has spent years mentoring and coaching women across healthcare, education, government, nonprofit, corporate and entrepreneurial sectors nationwide.

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Reese, a licensed clinical therapist, works with clients on leadership and personal development, focusing on helping individuals identify strengths, navigate challenges and build confidence. Montgomery-Richard, former chancellor of the Louisiana Technical College system, has focused her career on leadership mentorship and organizational development, working with professionals and institutions to strengthen performance and align long-term goals.

“Our work in this sector has never simply been about professional development; it has been centered around helping women rediscover clarity, confidence and purpose during pivotal moments in life and leadership,” said Reese.

Building on Leadership Development Work

The CLEAR RESET EXPERIENCE combines leadership development, mindset coaching and personal growth strategies, with an emphasis on helping participants build sustainable success while maintaining alignment and wellness.

“Women across industries are carrying extraordinary levels of responsibility while often neglecting themselves in the process,” said Montgomery-Richard. “The CLEAR RESET EXPERIENCE was created to provide a space where women can pause, reset strategically and move forward with intention.”

The next free session is scheduled for May 12 at 6 p.m. CST. Registration information is available here.