Disney Family Foundation Invests in Corridor Ventures

NEW ORLEANS / LOS ANGELES — Corridor Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing across the U.S. Southeast, has announced an investment from the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation, signaling growing investor confidence in the firm’s strategy and the Southeast’s emergence as one of the country’s most compelling innovation markets.

Headquartered in New Orleans, Corridor Ventures evaluates investment opportunities through the lens of innovation, constraint removal and long-term value creation. The firm backs founders building solutions that address structural pressures across critical sectors of the economy while creating scalable businesses capable of generating strong returns.

Corridor Ventures was launched in 2022 and began investing in 2023. Co-founded by managing partners Kelli Saulny and Kwamena Aidoo, the firm targets companies from pre-seed through Series A, with initial investments of up to $500,000. While Corridor invests throughout the Southeast, Saulny has described New Orleans as the firm’s anchor and Louisiana as a core part of its investment strategy.

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“The Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation’s investment reflects growing national recognition that the Southeast is one of the most dynamic yet undercapitalized innovation markets in the country,” said Kelli Saulny, co-founder and managing partner of Corridor Ventures. “The Southeast is not an emerging market; it is an essential market. Our founders are building businesses at the intersection of global growth, necessity and transformation.”

Disney Family Foundation Has New Orleans Ties

The Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation traces its roots to Roy O. Disney, who co-founded the company that became The Walt Disney Company with his younger brother, Walt Disney. The foundation was established by Roy O. Disney in 1969 and was later renamed for his son, Roy E. Disney, and Roy E. Disney’s wife, Patricia.

New Orleans is also one of the foundation’s secondary geographic markets, along with Tacoma, Washington, while Los Angeles is its primary geographic focus. The foundation maintains an impact-investing portfolio in addition to its grantmaking.

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Home to some of the nation’s fastest-growing populations, industries and innovation ecosystems, the Southeast gives founders rare proximity to consequential challenges. Corridor believes those building closest to these realities hold unique insight into solutions with national and global relevance. The firm’s strategy stands on a clear conviction: proximity creates perspective, and perspective creates opportunity.

Disney’s investment reflects a shared conviction that enduring value is often created by founders operating closest to consequential economic, environmental and societal shifts.

“Corridor Ventures has developed a differentiated strategy centered on one of the most important and rapidly evolving regions in the country,” said Shawn Escoffery, chief executive officer of the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation. “We are excited by the firm’s disciplined approach, deep regional expertise and commitment to identifying Southeast founders building innovative companies positioned to address meaningful market opportunities across the globe.”

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The investment from the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation joins a growing group of investors backing Corridor Ventures’ conviction that the Southeast represents one of the most compelling and undercapitalized innovation opportunities in the United States.