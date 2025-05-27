Discovery Schools Names New CEO as Glaser Retires

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Discovery Health Sciences Foundation (DHSF) Board of Directors announces the retirement of founding Discovery Schools CEO Dr. Patty Glaser, effective June 30, 2025, following a successful and thoughtfully executed yearlong leadership transition. Sharon Preen, M.Ed., Discovery’s longtime Chief Academic Officer, has been named her successor and will assume the role of CEO for the 2025–26 school year.

Dr. Glaser, who launched the Discovery Schools network in 2013, emphasized the strength and intentionality of the transition plan. “Sharon Preen was part of Discovery from the very beginning and has stood alongside me through every stage of our growth. Over the past year, we’ve worked side by side to ensure a seamless handoff, and I have every confidence that she will carry our mission forward with integrity and innovation.”

Preen, who has been with Discovery for 12 years and served as CAO since 2015, was closely mentored by Dr. Glaser throughout the 2024–25 school year. “In true Discovery fashion, this transition was not only carefully planned but truly empowering,” said Preen. “Patty’s mentorship over the past year has given me the tools and confidence I need to lead. Her shoes are big ones to fill, but I’m stepping into this new role fully prepared and deeply honored.”

Dr. Glaser reflected on her tenure with pride: “From a single campus in Kenner to a network serving over 3,300 students across Jefferson Parish, Baton Rouge, and the state of Louisiana, our journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. I’m so proud of what we’ve built together and know the future is bright with Sharon at the helm.”

Under Glaser’s leadership, Discovery Schools grew from one school to a thriving network of four, including the recently launched the Discovery hybrid virtual program. The network has earned consistent ‘A’ and ‘B’ ratings from the Louisiana Department of Education and established a reputation for academic excellence and innovation in public education.

Dr. Glaser will remain involved behind the scenes, focusing on fundraising, strategic initiatives, and ongoing construction projects.

Incoming CEO Sharon Preen brings decades of experience in curriculum design, instruction, and school leadership. She earned her M.Ed. from the University of New Orleans and a B.A. in History from Tulane University and is a certified elementary teacher and Reading Specialist. A recent graduate of the prestigious Louisiana Superintendent’s Academy, Preen has worked alongside Dr. Glaser in a variety of educational settings since 1997.

“I am thrilled to lead Discovery Schools into its next chapter,” said Preen. “Together with our incredible team, we will continue to inspire students, innovate in the classroom, and uphold our mission of health sciences excellence.”

“Patty Glaser and Sharon Preen have been pillars of Discovery Schools since day one,” said Ronnie Slone, Board Chair for Discovery Health Sciences Foundation and founding board member. “Under Dr. Glaser’s steady, principled, and visionary leadership, our schools have not only grown — they’ve flourished. As we turn the page to a new chapter, we do so with confidence and pride, knowing that Ms. Preen, who helped build the very foundation we stand on, is ready to lead us into the future. She has our full trust, our partnership, and our unwavering support.”

The Discovery Schools network includes: Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy (PK–12), Dr. John Ochsner Discovery (PK–8), Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery (PK–5) and Discovery’s hybrid virtual school launched in August 2024.

