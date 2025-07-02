Discovery Schools Announces New CEO

Evoto

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Discovery Health Sciences Foundation (DHSF) Board of Directors proudly announces that Sharon Preen, M.Ed., a founding academic architect of the Discovery Schools network, will become Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2025, succeeding esteemed Founder and CEO Dr. Patty Glaser upon her retirement.

“I am honored and energized to lead Discovery Schools into its next chapter,” said Preen. “For more than a decade, I’ve been privileged to help build this network from the ground up with Dr. Glaser. Now, I look forward to carrying forward our shared vision—supporting academic excellence, inspiring curiosity, and preparing students for a bright future.”

A trusted and visionary educator, Preen has served as Chief Administrative Officer of Discovery Schools since 2015, playing a central role in curriculum development, academic strategy, and school culture. With more than 12 years of leadership within Discovery and over 25 years of experience working in charter, private, and university-based schools, Preen brings continuity, deep expertise, and a clear understanding of Discovery’s mission.

Preen holds a Master’s in Education from the University of New Orleans and a B.A. in History from Tulane University, and she is certified as an elementary teacher and Reading Specialist. Most recently, she completed the Louisiana Superintendent’s Academy, a highly selective executive leadership program designed to prepare future superintendents across the state.

The leadership transition has been carefully structured, with Preen working side-by-side with Dr. Glaser throughout the 2024–2025 school year. “Sharon has been instrumental to the success of Discovery Schools from day one,” said Dr. Glaser. “She’s a proven leader with a deep understanding of what makes Discovery special. I have full confidence in her ability to lead this network with clarity, compassion, and courage.”

Board Chair Ronnie Slone echoed that confidence: “Sharon Preen is absolutely the right leader for this moment. She knows our kids, our team, and what Discovery stands for. She’s been part of building this from the ground up, and the Board is proud to support her as we move into this next chapter together.”

Under Preen and Glaser’s partnership, Discovery Schools has grown from a single school in Kenner to a thriving, high-performing network that includes:Kenner Discovery Health Sciences Academy (PK–12), Dr. John Ochsner Discovery (PK–8), Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery (PK–5) and Discovery FLEX, a statewide hybrid virtual school.

Discovery Schools currently serve more than 3,300 students and consistently receive ‘A’ and ‘B’ ratings from the Louisiana Department of Education, reflecting their commitment to excellence and innovation.

About Discovery Schools

Founded in 2013 in Jefferson Parish, Discovery Schools is a high-performing, open-enrollment public charter school network serving more than 3,300 students across Louisiana. With a mission to provide a rigorous academic environment infused with health sciences, innovation, and environmental stewardship, Discovery empowers students to become curious, confident learners prepared for 21st-century careers. Learn more at www.discoveryhsf.org.